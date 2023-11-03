New Video Shows When Hamas Terrorists Paraglided Into Israel
Egypt's PM: We Are Prepared to Sacrifice Millions to Defend Our Country.
Unemployment Rate Surges to Highest Level Since January 2022
One Sick War
Farm Bill, Food Security, & Conservation with Congressman Glenn 'GT' Thompson
Squad Members Vote Against Condemning Anti-Semitism on College Campuses
One VA High School Had 8 Opioid Overdoses in Three Weeks
We Finally Have a Speaker! But Can He Pass Legislation? Putting God First...
Will Democrats’ Islamophilia Finally Cost Them Jews, Gays, Women, and Well, Everyone?
The Pro-Life Movement Didn’t Change – Its Environment Did
Count Us Out at Your Peril
More Than Nine in 10 Americans Say ‘No Thanks’ to Latest COVID-19 Booster...
Antisemitism Is a Cancer That Will Not Go Away
The War on the Jews, and on Freedom, Resumes
Tipsheet

Here's What Happened When a Jewish Man Went Undercover at a Free Palestine Rally

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 03, 2023 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

The terrorists among us are being exposed, and we don’t have to do much work. These cretins are showing up tearing down posters of Israelis who Hamas kidnapped. The assaults and threats made against Jewish students on college campuses, along with the vile protests nationwide, show that this goes beyond anti-Israel sentiment. It’s nothing but hate, something we’ve known for years, though social media has been able to peel away the layers of this onion. 

Advertisement

The far Left has always had some level of deniability because their chants often weren’t overt calls for genocide a la Germany 1939. It was blended with policy debates and phrases, making it seem like a human rights issue. It’s not. We know that when people say, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” it is a call for genocide. 

To make sure everyone understood, Eliott Tebele, a Jewish man and creator of the F**kJerry Instagram account, went undercover at a pro-Palestine rally. It was ugly. One woman said that the Jews could go to hell, while another said that Hamas’ October 7 attack wasn’t terrorism. There was even a “queer for Palestine” clown who tried to argue that it’s just as dangerous for LGBT folks here in America as it is in the Gaza Strip. That’s patently false: you die if they find out you’re gay over there. 

Recommended

One Sick War Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

They want Jewish people dead. Enough framing this as a human rights/humanitarian issue. It’s a fight between good and evil, and Hamas must be eliminated.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One Sick War Victor Davis Hanson
Nightmare on Martha's Vineyard Ann Coulter
Democrat Primary Result Thrown Out After Video of Ballot Stuffing Surfaces Sarah Arnold
New Video Shows When Hamas Terrorists Paraglided Into Israel Matt Vespa
A Remarkable and Strange Announcement Was Made on the House Floor This Week Townhall Video
Unemployment Rate Surges to Highest Level Since January 2022 Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
One Sick War Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement