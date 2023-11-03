Here's What Happened When a Jewish Man Went Undercover at a Free Palestine Rally

The terrorists among us are being exposed, and we don’t have to do much work. These cretins are showing up tearing down posters of Israelis who Hamas kidnapped. The assaults and threats made against Jewish students on college campuses, along with the vile protests nationwide, show that this goes beyond anti-Israel sentiment. It’s nothing but hate, something we’ve known for years, though social media has been able to peel away the layers of this onion.

The far Left has always had some level of deniability because their chants often weren’t overt calls for genocide a la Germany 1939. It was blended with policy debates and phrases, making it seem like a human rights issue. It’s not. We know that when people say, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” it is a call for genocide.

To make sure everyone understood, Eliott Tebele, a Jewish man and creator of the F**kJerry Instagram account, went undercover at a pro-Palestine rally. It was ugly. One woman said that the Jews could go to hell, while another said that Hamas’ October 7 attack wasn’t terrorism. There was even a “queer for Palestine” clown who tried to argue that it’s just as dangerous for LGBT folks here in America as it is in the Gaza Strip. That’s patently false: you die if they find out you’re gay over there.

A Jew goes undercover at a pro-Hamas protest.



It goes exactly as you would expect it to. pic.twitter.com/RcYHdrriU3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 2, 2023

They want Jewish people dead. Enough framing this as a human rights/humanitarian issue. It’s a fight between good and evil, and Hamas must be eliminated.