Egypt's PM: We Are Prepared to Sacrifice Millions to Defend Our Country.

Egypt is deploying tanks along its border with the Gaza Strip near Rafah, which has been closed for years for one simple reason: terrorism. The country already has its issues with Islamic extremists. They don’t need Palestinian agitators flooding their streets. It’s telling how Arab countries might support the Palestinian cause yet don’t want these people within a stone’s throw of their soil. They know what comes when Palestinians arrive.

They tried to kill the king of Jordan in the 1970s—the late King Hussein—who survived and later declared war on the Palestinian Liberation Organization. They were driven from the country, moving into Lebanon as that nation was about to descend into civil war, using the southern part of the country to attack northern Israel. It’s not worth the risk. Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said his country was willing to sacrifice millions of lives to defend their land. He wasn’t talking about Israel (via WSJ):

Amid rising pressure on Egypt to admit Palestinian refugees, the country's prime minister, Mostafa Madbouly, said it remained committed to protecting its land and sovereignty regardless of the cost. "We are prepared to sacrifice millions of lives to ensure that no one encroaches upon our territory,” Madbouly told a gathering in Sinai of military leaders, local tribal leaders, members of parliament and other politicians. The prime minister said Egypt would never allow any imposed situation or the settlement of regional issues at its expense. Senior officials in Egypt said however that the country would start taking in severely wounded Palestinians from Gaza on Wednesday to receive treatment at field hospitals in north Sinai.

The Egyptian Army has begun to Deploy a number of M60A3 “Patton” Main Battle Tanks and YPR-765 Infantry Fighting Vehicles near the Rafah Border Crossing between the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt and the Gaza Strip, as Fears continue to mount that Palestinian Refugees may soon begin to… pic.twitter.com/TK4k5CzzzU — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 1, 2023

And now, tanks are at the border as Israel’s offensive against Hamas intensifies (via Times of Israel):

Egypt has stationed tanks and armored vehicles near the Rafah border crossing into Gaza. Pictures show dozens of the vehicles stationed near the border. Egypt fears an influx of tens of thousands of refugees from the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and has so far kept the border largely closed, only allowing aid trucks into Gaza. Egypt is limited by its 1979 peace treaty with Israel as to the number of forces it is allowed to station in the Sinai Peninsula, although Israel has in the past approved Egypt breaching those numbers to battle an Islamic insurgency in the area.

Israel should pay no mind to any calls regarding a ceasefire, not even from us. Keep killing Hamas until none are left.