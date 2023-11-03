A Terrorist Was Processed and Released Into the U.S.
Tipsheet

It's Official: Hezbollah Declared War on Israel

Matt Vespa
November 03, 2023
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Yesterday morning, Israeli forces were close to cutting the Gaza Strip in half. Last night, it was reported that defensive positions around Gaza City were collapsing, leading to a full-blown siege of the city. Israeli troops are now in the city clearing out Hamas terrorists who are hiding in the many tunnels that the terror group has built since seizing the strip in 2007.   

Reportedly, Hamas has been on the phones, pressing Hezbollah and Iran to intervene. Today, Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general for Hezbollah,delivered an address in Lebanon, breaking his silence on the current war between Hamas and Israel: 

The content was not shocking. Hezbollah has ben striking Israel for weeks, but never made their war declaration official until today (via Fox News):

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah claimed Friday during a televised speech that he was not aware of plans behind the Oct.7 Hamas attack on Israel beforehand. 

Nasrallah called the brutal assault that took the lives of over 1,400 Israeli citizens "a heroic, brave act." "We salute it," he said in his video speech. 

Praising Hamas for its violent attacks and referring to Israel as "the occupiers," 

Nasrallah said the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks were strictly a Palestinian operation. 

Yeah, Hezbollah didn't know–come on, man.


Israel has lost 23 soldiers since their ground operation began in Gaza on October 28. Since October 7, the total number of soldiers killed is around 340. As the IDF chips away at Hamas, Syria has promised to give Hezbollah Russian-made missile defense systems. The leader of the largest Christian Lebanese political party wants Hezbollah out of the southern part of the country, warning that their involvement would be a major crime against the people of Lebanon. Israel has warned Hezbollah could be annihilated or suffer irreparable damage should they intervene on Hamas’ behalf. 

In the meantime, Hezbollah and other Tehran-backed militias have been attacking not just Israel through rocket attacks but American troops in bases in the region as well. Hamas continues to fire rockets into Israel, vowing more October 7-style attacks until the Jewish state is destroyed. And yet, some people seek a ceasefire in this war.

***

Many human rights activists told me that Israel was committing genocide or something, so what's this:

