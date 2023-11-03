It's Official: Hezbollah Declared War on Israel

Yesterday morning, Israeli forces were close to cutting the Gaza Strip in half. Last night, it was reported that defensive positions around Gaza City were collapsing, leading to a full-blown siege of the city. Israeli troops are now in the city clearing out Hamas terrorists who are hiding in the many tunnels that the terror group has built since seizing the strip in 2007.

Israeli forces close to cutting Gaza in two. (Video: IDF Map: ISW) pic.twitter.com/S9n67ZYvrn — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) November 2, 2023

#Gaza map update:#Israel has continued to advance towards the coast, south of Gaza city. They are less than 800 metres away from cutting Gaza in two.



They have also made progress along the coast to the north, as well as advancing within Beit Hanoun pic.twitter.com/znJea882GN — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) November 1, 2023





Prime Minister Netanyahu:

We are in a difficult war. This will be a long war. We have so many important achievements but also painful losses.



We know that every soldier of ours is an entire world. The entire people of Israel embrace you, the families, from the depth of our heart pic.twitter.com/aqlvz8wvdU — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 1, 2023





#BREAKING US intelligence reports that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has agreed to provide Hezbollah with a Russian-made missile defense system — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 2, 2023

#BREAKING Hamas reportedly pushing Tehran and Hezbollah to intervene in the war and distract Israel as the IDF makes gains towards Gaza City; Nasrallah's speech tomorrow being made in this context. https://t.co/YHXsuBBl18 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 2, 2023

#BREAKING Gaza City defense lines collapsing, IDF may be able to reach the city center within hours as they move closer to leadership hideouts; Haniyeh to urgently fled to Iran (✍️Ron ben-Yishai, Ynet) — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 2, 2023

Gaza City now appears to be under Siege by Israeli Ground, Naval, and Air Assets. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 2, 2023

Israeli jets flying over Gaza. pic.twitter.com/9xU3XOEBTD — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) November 2, 2023

Israeli soldier talks to a journalist after coming back from battle against Hamas inside the Gaza Strip.



He says his unit got ambushed but handled the problem with professionalism pic.twitter.com/lMgIjapBmw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 3, 2023

BREAKING: Israel’s top general says his soldiers have entered Gaza City — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) November 2, 2023





Reportedly, Hamas has been on the phones, pressing Hezbollah and Iran to intervene. Today, Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general for Hezbollah,delivered an address in Lebanon, breaking his silence on the current war between Hamas and Israel:

Preparations are underway for Hassan Nasrallah’s first speech since October 7.



The leader of Hezbollah will be speaking tomorrow at 3 PM Beirut time/9 AM Eastern.



For security reasons, Nasrallah has been giving his speeches via satellite for years.



And of course the man… pic.twitter.com/veuJxo51xL — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 2, 2023

The content was not shocking. Hezbollah has ben striking Israel for weeks, but never made their war declaration official until today (via Fox News):

Way better translation of the Nasrallah speech:https://t.co/I2wmpzEEoy — marqs (@MarQs__) November 3, 2023





BREAKING:



Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has started his speech in Beirut.



Some quotes so far:



"If we want to search for a battle with complete legitimacy, there is no battle like the fight with the Zionists (...) This is the only war that deserves to be faught." pic.twitter.com/uluF6bNnpt — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 3, 2023

BREAKING:



Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah says Hezbollah joined the war against Israel on October 8th. pic.twitter.com/oulY5BHEgY — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 3, 2023

Nasrallah's speech recap:

Could've been an email.

-October 7 was "glorious" but "entirely Palestinian" (ie Iran not involved)

-Hezbollah has been involved since Oct 8; ambiguity from Hezbollah forces IDF to focus on Lebanon, distracting from Gaza; Hezbollah will escalate if Gaza… — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 3, 2023





Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah claimed Friday during a televised speech that he was not aware of plans behind the Oct.7 Hamas attack on Israel beforehand. Nasrallah called the brutal assault that took the lives of over 1,400 Israeli citizens "a heroic, brave act." "We salute it," he said in his video speech. Praising Hamas for its violent attacks and referring to Israel as "the occupiers," Nasrallah said the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks were strictly a Palestinian operation.

Yeah, Hezbollah didn't know–come on, man.

Hassan Nasrallah states that the Hamas Surprise Attack against Southern Israel on October 7th was 100% Palestinian and was a “Good Shock” to the Axis of Resistance including Hezbollah and Iran who he claims had No Clue about the Operation. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 3, 2023

The Leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah states that “All Options are on the Table” for Operations against Israel along the Lebanese Front. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 3, 2023





Israel has lost 23 soldiers since their ground operation began in Gaza on October 28. Since October 7, the total number of soldiers killed is around 340. As the IDF chips away at Hamas, Syria has promised to give Hezbollah Russian-made missile defense systems. The leader of the largest Christian Lebanese political party wants Hezbollah out of the southern part of the country, warning that their involvement would be a major crime against the people of Lebanon. Israel has warned Hezbollah could be annihilated or suffer irreparable damage should they intervene on Hamas’ behalf.

The President of the Christian-Based “Lebanese Forces” Political Party in Lebanon, Samir Geagea has now called for Hezbollah to Withdraw from the South of the Country and Return its Control to the Lebanese Armed Forces; he further stated that if Hezbollah decides to enter the War… pic.twitter.com/z7yDnB7ppO — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 2, 2023

Update: IDF says 23 soldiers have now been killed in Gaza operation. https://t.co/Xahoim99jg — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) November 3, 2023

Gaza City—what you can’t see from above. pic.twitter.com/RKoi1R2CAL — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 3, 2023





In the meantime, Hezbollah and other Tehran-backed militias have been attacking not just Israel through rocket attacks but American troops in bases in the region as well. Hamas continues to fire rockets into Israel, vowing more October 7-style attacks until the Jewish state is destroyed. And yet, some people seek a ceasefire in this war.

Attention everyone calling for a ceasefire - here's Hamas in their own words telling you they have no intention of stopping their attacks.



Reporter: How can you ask for a ceasefire when you go on television and say that you will continue your aggression?



Hamas Spokesperson:… pic.twitter.com/Ou56rtHWHC — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 2, 2023

***

Many human rights activists told me that Israel was committing genocide or something, so what's this:

We the IDF are facilitating the entry of water, food, medicine and medical equipment for the civilians of Gaza.



This is a war between Hamas—a terrorist organization—and the IDF, who are responding to the October 7 Massacre.



Listen as IDF Spokesperson, RAdm. Daniel Hagari… pic.twitter.com/kSF18HHAxk — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 3, 2023

Shabbat shalom from the soldiers that are keeping Israel safe. pic.twitter.com/uF5UmWDutu — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 3, 2023



