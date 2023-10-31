DHS Faces New Heat After Failure to Explain Lack of Vetting for Afghans
Latest Report on Hamas' Attacks Exposes a New Level of Barbarity

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 31, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

There are no words to describe Hamas’ atrocities during the October 7 attacks. Over 1,000 terrorists invaded Southern Israel, murdering over 1,400 men, women, and children. At least 200 were taken captive by the terror group, and most are presumably being held in the terror tunnels in Gaza. It’s a point of contention with the families who have been demanding to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The scale of the barbarism is a throwback to the Dark Ages. Women were raped and set on fire. Whole families were wiped out only after they were tortured; children were missing body parts. Babies were beheaded and set on fire. To terrorist sympathizers, the far left, and every college student in America, these atrocities never happened; they don’t believe it. 

It’s an example of soft antisemitism, as the assumption is that the Jews are lying. It’s something Ilhan Omar has alluded to years ago in her bigoted post about Israel hypnotizing the world. The more overt gestures you’ve already heard and seen in the worldwide rallies calling for the killing of Jews.

The level of Hamas’ cruelty reached new levels with reports that Israeli babies were essentially baked in ovens:

‘Wake Up, It Is a Time to Be Concerned’: FBI Director Wray Issues Stark Warning at Committee Hearing Spencer Brown
Yeah, the wicked symbolism of Jewish children being killed in ovens cannot be ignored here. In the meantime, the Left is frothing at the mouth over the Gaza campaign, which began officially on October 28. The IDF is on the ground, working piece-by-piece, eliminating any traces of Hamas from the region, determined they can never be a viable entity ever again. Unlike former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, who caved to a UN ceasefire in the 2006 Lebanon War, BiBi seems determined not to stop killing the terrorists until absolute victory is achieved, which he has warned will be a long process.

Tags: ISRAEL

