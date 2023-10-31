Latest Report on Hamas' Attacks Exposes a New Level of Barbarity

There are no words to describe Hamas’ atrocities during the October 7 attacks. Over 1,000 terrorists invaded Southern Israel, murdering over 1,400 men, women, and children. At least 200 were taken captive by the terror group, and most are presumably being held in the terror tunnels in Gaza. It’s a point of contention with the families who have been demanding to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The scale of the barbarism is a throwback to the Dark Ages. Women were raped and set on fire. Whole families were wiped out only after they were tortured; children were missing body parts. Babies were beheaded and set on fire. To terrorist sympathizers, the far left, and every college student in America, these atrocities never happened; they don’t believe it.

.@SecBlinken on family attacked by Hamas: "The father's eye gouged out, the mother's breast cut off, the girl's foot amputated, the boy's fingers cut off before they were executed, and then their executioners sat down and had a meal. That is what this society is dealing with." pic.twitter.com/ei5TLh9xN6 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 31, 2023

It’s an example of soft antisemitism, as the assumption is that the Jews are lying. It’s something Ilhan Omar has alluded to years ago in her bigoted post about Israel hypnotizing the world. The more overt gestures you’ve already heard and seen in the worldwide rallies calling for the killing of Jews.

The level of Hamas’ cruelty reached new levels with reports that Israeli babies were essentially baked in ovens:

WATCH: Hamas terrorists beheaded babies & put an infant in an oven and turned it on.



"A little baby in the oven – These bastards put these babies in the oven and put on the oven."



Stunning testimony from @EliBeerUH.pic.twitter.com/NCZgPPRwhn — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 30, 2023

A baby was found in an oven, baked to death by Hamas terrorists, leading Israeli first responder @EliBeerUH recounted to an @RJC gathering last night.



His group was among the first to respond to and witness the Oct 7 atrocities. — Dovid Efune (@Efune) October 29, 2023





Yeah, the wicked symbolism of Jewish children being killed in ovens cannot be ignored here. In the meantime, the Left is frothing at the mouth over the Gaza campaign, which began officially on October 28. The IDF is on the ground, working piece-by-piece, eliminating any traces of Hamas from the region, determined they can never be a viable entity ever again. Unlike former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, who caved to a UN ceasefire in the 2006 Lebanon War, BiBi seems determined not to stop killing the terrorists until absolute victory is achieved, which he has warned will be a long process.