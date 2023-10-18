Biden Pledges $100 Million for Hamas Controlled Gaza, Corrupt West Bank
U.S. Department of Defense Confirms Who Was Behind Gaza Hospital Strike
Jim Jordan Loses on Second Speaker Ballot
Another Big-Name Law Firm Has a Message for Pro-Hamas Students
How an Arab Israeli IDF Soldier Easily Took Out These Hamas Terrorists
IDF Spokesman Tells BBC Exactly What He Thinks of Its Reporting on Hospital...
With the 'Lack of Leadership in Washington,' Here's What DeSantis Just Did to...
What's Going on in Washington Is Not a Disaster
DeSantis: Biden Bills Citizens for War Zone Evacuations, But Flies Illegal Immigrants on...
'Deeply Ashamed': Alumni Yank Support for UPenn Over School's Response to Hamas Attacks
Liberal Media Bashes Glenn Youngkin's Efforts in Attempt to Downplay Border Crisis
The Iranian Regime's Multi-Layered Relationship With Hamas
Montana Sure Looks to Be Another Senate Race to Watch
The Media and the Squad Were Awfully Quick to Blame Israel for Hospital...
Tipsheet

Colonizer State? The Far Left Likes to Hurl This Big Lie About Israel

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 18, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

In the aftermath of Hamas' October 7 attacks against Israel, their terrorist-supporting spawn sprouted nationwide in New York City and across numerous college campuses. These "kill all the Jews" rallies pointed to a nasty underbelly of the far left, where these folks appear to support methods from the pages of the Third Reich on the Final Solution but without the institutional control to carry it out and the uniforms to go with it. We had college professors and medical professionals taking to social media to celebrate the mass murder, rape, and beheading of babies simply because they were Israeli.  

Advertisement

We're also back to this silly apartheid state, colonizer state, and occupation drivel spewed by these angry little terrorists, which Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad neutralizes handily. Haddad is an Israeli Arab but a staunch supporter of his country, who served in the IDF and was severely wounded in the 2006 Lebanon War. 

He's used his social media presence to educate folks about the far left's big lie about Israel, which seems to suggest that Jews were never native to the Holy Land, which is categorically false. There are historical records. It's so facially untrue that even stand-up comedians know this is a bald-faced lie. 

Bill Maher had a decent panel about these attacks and the larger Israeli-Palestinian conflict last Friday, where guest James Kirchick, writer for Tablet Magazine, noted that the term "colonizer" has been weaponized to dehumanize Israelis to sanction their murder: 

Recommended

Another Big-Name Law Firm Has a Message for Pro-Hamas Students Spencer Brown
Advertisement


You'll see more of this nonsense, especially when Israel invades Gaza to eradicate Hamas in the coming days. 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Big-Name Law Firm Has a Message for Pro-Hamas Students Spencer Brown
U.S. Department of Defense Confirms Who Was Behind Gaza Hospital Strike Katie Pavlich
Jim Jordan Loses on Second Speaker Ballot Spencer Brown
'Deeply Ashamed': Alumni Yank Support for UPenn Over School's Response to Hamas Attacks Madeline Leesman
California Crushes Pennsylvania John Stossel
IDF Spokesman Tells BBC Exactly What He Thinks of Its Reporting on Hospital Blast in Gaza Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Another Big-Name Law Firm Has a Message for Pro-Hamas Students Spencer Brown
Advertisement