Colonizer State? The Far Left Likes to Hurl This Big Lie About Israel

In the aftermath of Hamas' October 7 attacks against Israel, their terrorist-supporting spawn sprouted nationwide in New York City and across numerous college campuses. These "kill all the Jews" rallies pointed to a nasty underbelly of the far left, where these folks appear to support methods from the pages of the Third Reich on the Final Solution but without the institutional control to carry it out and the uniforms to go with it. We had college professors and medical professionals taking to social media to celebrate the mass murder, rape, and beheading of babies simply because they were Israeli.

We're also back to this silly apartheid state, colonizer state, and occupation drivel spewed by these angry little terrorists, which Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad neutralizes handily. Haddad is an Israeli Arab but a staunch supporter of his country, who served in the IDF and was severely wounded in the 2006 Lebanon War.

He's used his social media presence to educate folks about the far left's big lie about Israel, which seems to suggest that Jews were never native to the Holy Land, which is categorically false. There are historical records. It's so facially untrue that even stand-up comedians know this is a bald-faced lie.

I was asked in an interview what my answer is to those who claim that the “Jews conquered the Land of Israel from the hands of the Palestinians who were there before”….this is my answer! pic.twitter.com/T0AIHEukfw — יוסף חדאד - Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) October 16, 2023

Those who protest worldwide in favor of the Palestinians don't even know what they are protesting for...

This is what happened the last time I stood in front of them in the USA! pic.twitter.com/mGfigz6ZLl — יוסף חדאד - Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) October 17, 2023

Bill Maher had a decent panel about these attacks and the larger Israeli-Palestinian conflict last Friday, where guest James Kirchick, writer for Tablet Magazine, noted that the term "colonizer" has been weaponized to dehumanize Israelis to sanction their murder:

If land acknowledgment means we honor who originally owned the land, why does this work with American Indians and not the Jews? pic.twitter.com/YJuiyWAdbm — Bill Maher (@billmaher) October 16, 2023

Hamas is a pimp. They could have never outfought Israel. It was Iran all along. pic.twitter.com/Kl7MdvySkc — Bill Maher (@billmaher) October 14, 2023





You'll see more of this nonsense, especially when Israel invades Gaza to eradicate Hamas in the coming days.