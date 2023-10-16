Top Secret Docs Reveal Hamas' Objectives for October 7 Attack. Are We Shocked?

It’s why many national security experts are looking at Tehran, not Gaza, regarding the training and logistics needed to carry out the heinous October 7 attack committed by Hamas against Israel. Around 1,000 terrorists stormed the Gaza border, killing over 1,200 Israelis in the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. It was an invasion with the only goal being to kill as many Israelis as possible. Newly discovered top-secret Hamas documents show a detailed layout of the kibbutzim, methodically collecting intelligence on each community. Iran has already said they helped Hamas plan this attack for at least the past several weeks (via NBC News):

"Kill as many people as possible": Hamas created detailed plans to target elementary schools and a youth center in an Israeli kibbutz, according to "top secret" documents recovered by Israeli responders and shared with ⁦ @NBCNews ⁩. @annaschecter ⁩ https://t.co/usmgWsaHr0

Documents exclusively obtained by NBC News show that Hamas created detailed plans to target elementary schools and a youth center in the Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Sa'ad, to "kill as many people as possible," seize hostages and quickly move them into the Gaza Strip.

The attack plans, which are labeled "top secret" in Arabic, appear to be orders for two highly trained Hamas units to surround and infiltrate villages and target places where civilians, including children, gather. Israeli authorities are still determining the death toll in Kfar Sa'ad.

The documents were found on the bodies of Hamas terrorists by Israeli first responders and shared with NBC News. They include detailed maps and show that Hamas intended to kill or take hostage civilians and school children.

One page labeled “Top Secret” outlines a plan of attack for Kfar Sa’ad, saying “Combat unit 1” is directed to “contain the new Da’at school,” while “Combat unit 2” is to “collect hostages,” “search the Bnei Akiva youth center” and “search the old Da’at school.”

Another page labeled “Top Secret Maneuver” describes a plan for a Hamas unit to secure the east side of Kfar Sa’ad while a second unit controls the west. It says “kills as many as possible” and “capture hostages.” Other orders include surrounding a dining hall and holding hostages in it.

The detailed plan to attack Kfar Sa'ad is part of a trove of documents that Israeli officials are analyzing, according to one source in the Israeli army and one in the government. Surveillance video of Hamas terrorists entering a kibbutz on Oct. 7 shows tactics similar to those laid out in the documents obtained by NBC News.

The Israeli officials said that the wider group of documents show that Hamas had been systematically gathering intelligence on each kibbutz bordering Gaza and creating specific plans of attack for each village that included the intentional targeting of women and children.