How an Israeli Woman Was Able to Defend Her Kibbutz From Hamas Terrorists

The unspeakable horrors occurred once Hamas terrorists breached the gates of the many kibbutzim along the Gaza border. Whole families were slaughtered, and some were burned alive in their homes. Spencer wrote about how babies were beheaded in one of the ghastliest terrorist attacks on Israeli soil. This event was their 9/11. At least 700 people were murdered in the opening days of this assault, which saw Hamas terrorists storm multiple border points, allowing 1,000 armed terrorists to engage in a campaign of rape, kidnapping, and slaughter of innocent Israelis.

For one Kibbutz, no Hamas terrorist would commit these atrocities, let alone breach the perimeter. When 25-year-old Inbar Lieberman, who heads security at Kibbutz Nir Am heard explosions, she didn’t hesitate. She knew these explosions weren’t part of a rocket attack. It was something else, and she wouldn’t leave the community defenseless in the meantime. She rushed to the armory, armed her 12-person team, and prepared a defense. Lieberman and her team killed dozens of Hamas terrorists who tried to attack the kibbutz over a four-hour period (via NY Post):

The Hamas was no match for an intrepid 25-year-old Israeli woman — who saved an entire kibbutz from harm by leading a group of residents to kill more than two dozen advancing terrorists, including five she slaughtered herself. Inbar Lieberman, the security coordinator of Kibbutz Nir Am since December 2022, heard explosions early Saturday, when the terrorists launched their unprecedented attack on the Jewish state, according to Walla News. She realized that the sounds were different than those heard during the usual rocket attacks on the kibbutz — located near Sderot and a stone’s throw from the Gaza Strip. So Lieberman rushed to open the armory, distributed guns to the 12-member security team and coordinated their decisive response amid the unfolding attack. She placed her squad of kibbutzniks in strategic positions across the settlement and set up ambushes that caught the gunmen off guard and turned the tables on them during their mission to inflict mass casualties. Lieberman killed five terrorists by herself, while the others gunned down 20 more over four hours as they turned Nir Am into an impenetrable fortress — while nearby kibbutzim suffered heavy losses, Walla News reported.

This woman is a hero. Period.