Watch ADL's CEO Shreds the Liberal Media's Hamas-Israel Coverage in Less Than Five Minutes

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt couldn’t take it anymore. Greenblatt, who heads an organization that combats antisemitism, has irked conservatives with some of his positions, his beef with Elon Musk and Twitter being one of them. This time, he was right on the money regarding one of the liberal media’s most visible failures: covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict accurately. I don’t mean that in a historical sense, though they’re a bit rusty on that, too. They simply fail to call things what they are, like refusing to call Palestinian terrorists…terrorists.

There was a running joke regarding the headlines, especially with organizations like the Associated Press. If there were a terrorist attack where a radical drove a truck into a crowded bus stop, that operative word wouldn’t appear in the headline. It would sound something like “truck plows into crowd in Tel Aviv, leaving five dead.” Who was driving the truck, folks?

But this wasn’t a simple attack. It was a terrorist invasion along the Gaza border, where multiple sections were breached, communities were targeted, and the systematic killing of Jews commenced. Reports of rapes, kidnappings, and carnage were pervasive on October 7, the day of the attack, now known as Israel’s 9/11. The number of Jewish people murdered on October 7 soared into the hundreds. At least 700 were killed, single-day losses not seen since the Holocaust. Greenblatt took exception to the notion that Hamas were freedom fighters or militants; they’re terrorists.

Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL rips into MSNBC:



"Who is writing the scripts?.. The people who did this are not fighters... they are not militants.... they are terrorists." pic.twitter.com/UkZRqsjMTx — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) October 9, 2023





He looked directly into the camera on MSNBC on Monday and torched the network for their poor reporting, asking who was writing the scripts here. This attack was pre-planned—it didn’t have to happen. But Hamas is a terrorist organization that wants to destroy Israel. He rehashed the images and videos of the killings, children being murdered in front of their parents, and the kidnappings. An elderly woman burned alive inside her home because the terrorists couldn’t move her, presumably to be taken hostage. This isn’t two equal sides here or some “cycle of violence” debate.

Hamas invaded, and Israel has every right to respond and eliminate the threat, which they seem poised to do. The Palestinians elected Hamas—they knew what they stood for, and these actions have consequences.