Tuberville Responds to Calls He Should Be 'Removed From the Human Race'
White House Confirms Death Toll of Americans Has Gone Up
Black Lives Matter Celebrates Iranian Terror Attacks
Iranian Backed Terror Groups Work With Mexican Cartels
New Attacks Target Israel From Syria
White House Botches Answer to Question About Re-Freezing Iran's $6 Billion
Mother of German-Israeli Woman Attacked by Hamas at Music Festival Says She's Still...
'National Security Risk': New Data on Illegal Immigrants From Middle East Is Alarming
Stunted Middle East Coverage Continues, AP Suddenly Frets Over Drop Boxes, and CNN...
Take Back Gaza and Never Give It Back
Israeli Scholar Reveals He Was on the Phone With His Daughter When She...
Amid Rising Crime, Housing Shortages, One Blue State Will Go After Popular Snacks,...
Why I Support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House
Ilhan Omar Is Back With the Bad Takes After Hamas Attacked Israel
Tipsheet

This BBC Reporter Just Showed the Liberal Media How to Do Their Jobs

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 10, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

The Associated Press has long held the crown for most atrocious headlines regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The New York Times might be a close second. CNN has had some whoppers. Even the AP has had trouble calling heinous crimes what they are here at home. Remember their piece about the Waukesha Christmas rampage? The media has been at it again, with some outlets becoming de facto mouthpieces for Hamas.

Advertisement

We have the "both sides" and "cycle of violence" nonsense, which waters down and trivializes what happened on October 7: it was Israel's 9/11. 

Hamas terrorists attacked multiple points along the Gaza border, thanks to training from Iran, where they committed a campaign of mayhem, rape, torture, and murder against innocent Israelis. This war isn't some academic debate, folks. It was a terrorist attack, an invasion, and Israel has every right to flood the Gaza Strip and eradicate every terrorist that resides in that Jihadi hellhole. There have even been articles about the conditions in Gaza which have nothing to do with this attack. It didn't need to happen. It was an assault several weeks in the making. Even the most ardent liberals know this isn't about life in Gaza. These people also voted for Hamas, so they knew what they were getting: a terror network more concerned with destroying Israel than improving the quality of life for their people. 

ADL's CEO Jonathan Greenblatt torched MSNBC for their coverage, saying these Hamas terrorists aren't freedom fighters or militants. I mean, the poor coverage has been pervasive, almost all of it from liberal outlets:

Recommended

Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel John Hasson
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

And while the BBC isn't known for their solid Israel coverage from years past, props to this reporter for accurately reporting that the IDF is methodical in warning civilians in Gaza to flee populated areas, even offering instruction for where to be as the air campaign rages overhead. That is a key difference between Israel and Hamas. The IDF also doesn't go door-to-door beheading babies either:

Take notes, liberal media, because your past exercises in trying to blame Israel won't work here.

Honorable mention: CNN's Jake Tapper for this segment on the terrorist attack.

Advertisement


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel John Hasson
Inside the Kibbutz Where Hamas Barbarians Beheaded 40 Israeli Babies in Their Cribs Spencer Brown
White House Botches Answer to Question About Re-Freezing Iran's $6 Billion Spencer Brown
Black Lives Matter Celebrates Iranian Terror Attacks Katie Pavlich
New Attacks Target Israel From Syria Spencer Brown
Ilhan Omar Is Back With the Bad Takes After Hamas Attacked Israel Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel John Hasson
Advertisement