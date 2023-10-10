This BBC Reporter Just Showed the Liberal Media How to Do Their Jobs

The Associated Press has long held the crown for most atrocious headlines regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The New York Times might be a close second. CNN has had some whoppers. Even the AP has had trouble calling heinous crimes what they are here at home. Remember their piece about the Waukesha Christmas rampage? The media has been at it again, with some outlets becoming de facto mouthpieces for Hamas.

Advertisement

We have the "both sides" and "cycle of violence" nonsense, which waters down and trivializes what happened on October 7: it was Israel's 9/11.

Hamas terrorists attacked multiple points along the Gaza border, thanks to training from Iran, where they committed a campaign of mayhem, rape, torture, and murder against innocent Israelis. This war isn't some academic debate, folks. It was a terrorist attack, an invasion, and Israel has every right to flood the Gaza Strip and eradicate every terrorist that resides in that Jihadi hellhole. There have even been articles about the conditions in Gaza which have nothing to do with this attack. It didn't need to happen. It was an assault several weeks in the making. Even the most ardent liberals know this isn't about life in Gaza. These people also voted for Hamas, so they knew what they were getting: a terror network more concerned with destroying Israel than improving the quality of life for their people.

Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL rips into MSNBC:



"Who is writing the scripts?.. The people who did this are not fighters... they are not militants.... they are terrorists." pic.twitter.com/UkZRqsjMTx — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) October 9, 2023

ADL's CEO Jonathan Greenblatt torched MSNBC for their coverage, saying these Hamas terrorists aren't freedom fighters or militants. I mean, the poor coverage has been pervasive, almost all of it from liberal outlets:

Residents of "Little Palestine," Illinois (pop. 85,000) tell @MSNBC Hamas has "no choice" but to rape, torture, abduct teenagers, infants, elderly because... "provocations." Reporter @Maggie_Vespa says overall feeling is "pain" pic.twitter.com/ZQvBdifFB0 — Daniel Roth (@daniel_c_roth) October 9, 2023

MSNBC suggests Israel should offer to "roll back" West Bank settlements in exchange for hostages held in Gaza pic.twitter.com/nseHKcf33v — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 9, 2023

MSNBC's @mehdirhasan: "[Gaza] is basically like living in an open-air prison ... 59% of Gazans live in poverty, 63% food insecure, 70% of young people unemployed. 90% of Gazans have no access to clean drinking water. The U.N. Secretary General called it hell on earth." pic.twitter.com/SCkJM1pxSI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 9, 2023

MSNBC's @AymanM: Netanyahu leads "the most far, extremist, Jewish nationalist government that it has existed ... What are you going to do? Are you going to re-occupy the Gaza Strip? Repopulate it with settlements? Are you going in there to try to kill every Hamas leader? They’ve… pic.twitter.com/QpZFaa0O9d — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 7, 2023

Disgraceful propaganda from Forbes. However much you hate the media you don’t hate them enough. pic.twitter.com/4jKHiHW3ri — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 9, 2023

Gaza has a sewer crisis. The international community — including Israel — has allowed,

for years, the importation of new pipes. Those pipes were turned into rockets and shot at Israeli civilians.

Gaza still has a sewer crisis.



They’ve made this bed. https://t.co/1cspjtOO5u — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 9, 2023

Advertisement

MSNBC employs a fleet of former Al Jazeera (Qatar state media) as on-air talent who are now commenting on Israel and making excuses for Hamas



Mehdi Hasan

Ali Velshi

Ayman Mohyeldin https://t.co/uT7D7yGaKY — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 9, 2023

Both sides is back at the Washington Post! pic.twitter.com/qjCGMrgeNL — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 9, 2023

MSNBC's @MattMcBradley on Hamas terror attack: "I couldn’t think of a better gift for Benjamin Netanyahu right now than this kind of incursion ... This is a very big gift for Benjamin Netanyahu." pic.twitter.com/9E8NeUdAJV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 7, 2023

Even when ostensibly expressing support for Israel, the @nytimes editorial board still can't take the blinkers off.



This is not a "cycle of violence" and the moral equivalence that this term implies.



There is no equal blame here. Hamas is attacking and Israel is responding. https://t.co/lxOe7nJy9E pic.twitter.com/NhwohoVPlA — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 10, 2023

"Israel's wrath is now unleashed on Gaza."



"2 million Palestinians are now in the crosshairs of an enemy bent on revenge."



No, @bencnn, the IDF is targeting Hamas, not 2m Palestinians, & the IDF is operating to defend Israelis, not to take revenge. @CNNhttps://t.co/ORharGq1c8 pic.twitter.com/QtFxuAwOtd — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 10, 2023

Thank you @MailOnline for following up and correcting the error in response to our complaint.



Instead of referring to "the occupying country," the text has been updated in articles as in the one below. https://t.co/hLeE7wSsVE pic.twitter.com/uFTeOaU2hq — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 10, 2023

Advertisement

And while the BBC isn't known for their solid Israel coverage from years past, props to this reporter for accurately reporting that the IDF is methodical in warning civilians in Gaza to flee populated areas, even offering instruction for where to be as the air campaign rages overhead. That is a key difference between Israel and Hamas. The IDF also doesn't go door-to-door beheading babies either:

This BBC reporter from Gaza is telling the *truth*. Israeli forces warn civilians to vacate areas they are about to hit, to save innocent lives. That is the difference between democratic Israel and the butchery of Hamas. All people of conscience know instinctively which is right. pic.twitter.com/IHLLSAK0bU — Jake Wallis Simons (@JakeWSimons) October 8, 2023

The Israeli military giving civilians in Gaza very specific evacuation instructions. Telling them to move deeper into the strip in multiple areas. It appears Israel will soon start a heavier ground and/or air response. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 7, 2023

We think @jonsac explains it best.



Hamas are terrorists. The IDF are not. pic.twitter.com/1wuA3akNpH — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 10, 2023

Take notes, liberal media, because your past exercises in trying to blame Israel won't work here.

Honorable mention: CNN's Jake Tapper for this segment on the terrorist attack.

.@NicRobertsonCNN: "But I'm moving on. But I wanted to share that because it's important for people to understand, but I'll move on to tonight and what's happening here where we are now."@JakeTapper: "You don’t actually — Nic, you don’t actually have to move on."



Robertson:… pic.twitter.com/N9yljfWES7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 9, 2023

Advertisement

.@NicRobertsonCNN: "[I]t was so organized, Jake. You — you look at the Hamas vehicles there. And they've all got numbers on them and you see the body armor of Hamas laying on the ground where they had been killed. You see everything’s numbered. This was organized. They came in in… pic.twitter.com/5VFiY0W2dJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 9, 2023



