Is This the Worst Media Take on the Hamas-Israel War?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 08, 2023 12:45 AM
AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah

Hamas attacked Israel in a coordinated attack whose sophistication was not lost on observers. It was an assault out of the ordinary for this group, with rocket attacks followed by an air, sea, and land attack by its terrorist operatives. Hamas used paragliders to enter Israeli territory (via Associated Press): 

Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its prime minister saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.” 

In an assault of startling breadth, Hamas gunmen rolled into as many as 22 locations outside the Gaza Strip, including towns and other communities as far as 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the Gaza border. In some places, they roamed for hours, gunning down civilians and soldiers as Israel’s military scrambled to muster a response. Gunbattles continued well after nightfall, and militants held hostages in standoffs in two towns and occupied a police station in a third. 

Israeli media, citing rescue service officials, said at least 250 people were killed and 1,500 wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades. At least 232 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed and at least 1,700 wounded in Israeli strikes, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Hamas fighters took an unknown number of civilians and soldiers captive into Gaza, a deeply sensitive issue for Israel, in harrowing scenes posted on social media videos. 

[…] 

In the southern Gaza city of Rafah, an Israeli airstrike late Saturday flattened a home, killing 12 members of the Abu Qouto family, neighbors said. Ten members of a family in the northern town of Jebalya were killed in another airstrike, relatives said. It was not known why the homes were targeted. 

The strength, sophistication and timing of the Saturday morning attack shocked Israelis. Hamas fighters used explosives to break through the border fence enclosing Gaza, then crossed with motorcycles, pickup trucks, paragliders and speed boats on the coast without resistance from the military. 

In some towns, a trail of civilians’ bodies lay where they had encountered the advancing gunmen. On the road outside the town of Sderot, a bloodied woman slumped dead in the seat of her car. At least nine people gunned down at a bus shelter in the town were laid out on stretchers on the street, their bags still on the curb nearby. One woman, screaming, embraced the body of a family member sprawled under a sheet next to a toppled motorcycle; as she was led away, she picked up the dead person’s helmet from the ground nearby. 

In amateur video, hundreds of terrified young people who had been dancing at a rave fled for their lives after Hamas militants entered the area and began firing at them. Israeli media said dozens of people were killed. 

The initial hours of the assault saw hundreds of Israelis murdered, thousands wounded, and dozens more kidnapped by Hamas operatives. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to turn all Hamas hiding spots in Gaza into rubble, warning civilians to flee. He also vowed to wipe out Hamas in Gaza essentially. The attacks on innocent Israelis in Southern Israel reportedly included the rape of young girls.

And yet, the liberal media reaction to Hamas’ terrorist attack that sparked a new war is as expected—they blame Israel or insinuate that they had it coming. The New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC were all had their ‘those poor Palestinian terrorists’ talking points. 

Meanwhile, The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin probably had the worst take: the chaos in Congress by Republicans might have led to this attack. I’m dead serious—she posted this: 

There might be some chaos in Congress, but I doubt this contributed to this horrific terror attack, Jen, but nice try. 

There will be more nauseating takes like this in the coming days.

