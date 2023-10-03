Ann Coulter Weighs in on Matt Gaetz's Plot to Remove McCarthy

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) made good on his promise to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, filing a motion to vacate. It’s a privileged motion, so the House must take it up within two days. The vote is happening Tuesday, but not before McCarthy’s allies force a move to table this maneuver. House Republicans have a slim five-seat majority. Democrats aren’t going to lift a finger to bail out McCarthy despite some reports that there are quiet whispers that a few might help the speaker. For now, the orders from Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to the Democratic caucus is to let the GOP cannibalize themselves over this mess.

Gaetz moved on his motion to vacate when a bill to keep the government open passed on Saturday, contingent on a separate vote on Ukraine aid. The latter part was not presented when voting was occurring, according to Gaetz. That broke a pledge by McCarthy to not work with Democrats, which he probably knew would set him up for this fight.

NEWS in @PunchbowlNews AM — MCCARTHY called JEFFRIES last night as he faces a massive threat to his speakership.



Mccarthys allies say they will NOT negotiate with democrats. Even as some house Dems privately say they want to help the California Republican.



RIGHT NOW — vast… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

Told that five republicans will probably join with democrats to knock him out, McCarthy said “probably so.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

🚨 BREAKING NEWS -- @RepJeffries "definitively" called for a vote against any procedural motion to delay the motion to vacate



AND he said Democrats should vote to oust McCarthy. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

JUST IN: Speaker Kevin McCarthy appears worried about the chance he will be ousted as House speaker, says only a few Republicans will need to side with Democrats.



Reporter: “Do you need [Democrats] help to remain in leadership?”



McCarthy: “No. If five Republicans go with… pic.twitter.com/KB6VLDHOWs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2023

A lot can change in a couple of days. It sounded initially like this motion could die quickly, but Speaker McCarthy seemed almost semi-resigned to his fate on Tuesday. Only five Republicans are needed for the motion to vacate to pass. There are more than five House conservatives who don’t like the guy. And as we noted, Democrats aren’t going to lift a finger to help. The chaos that's about to begin in the House isn’t sitting well with folks like Ann Coulter, who feel this motion could put vulnerable Republicans at risk for next year’s elections. She is also right: win a larger majority, find a better speaker candidate, and get that person over the top.

Please stop doing this @mattgaetz. You make great points, but your fellow Republicans aren't all in safe seats like yours. YOUR NO. 1 JOB: WIN MAJORITIES IN THE HOUSE & SENATE. Then get a better speaker.https://t.co/7veRLo3ruG — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 3, 2023

The GOP is riding high on multiple issues, especially regarding party preference for handling the economy, which reached its highest levels since Eisenhower. Crime and immigration are other areas where there’s movement toward the GOP. As Guy noted, what could Republicans do to self-immolate on this issue?

Rs: How can we blow this? https://t.co/KzvGrTcHwb — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 3, 2023

McCarthy has had good and atrocious moments, but what’s the endgame here? I’m all for burning it down when the time calls for it, but there has to be a plan. Personal animus is fueling this with Gaetz, and he's not hiding it.

All these options suck, by the way, entering a critical election year:

there are a few scenarios here, via me and @bresreports



1) McCarthy wins. Seems unlikely right now.

2) McCarthy loses on the floor. But tries to grind it out with several more votes -- a repeat of Jan.

3) McCarthy loses and leaves. Scramble for leadership. Scalise, Emmer,… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

Spencer will have more on the actual vote and outcome today.

Perhaps I’m crazy but Republicans should probably focus on expelling Jamaal Bowman, not Kevin McCarthy — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 3, 2023

