Tipsheet

Ann Coulter Weighs in on Matt Gaetz's Plot to Remove McCarthy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 03, 2023 12:25 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) made good on his promise to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, filing a motion to vacate. It’s a privileged motion, so the House must take it up within two days. The vote is happening Tuesday, but not before McCarthy’s allies force a move to table this maneuver. House Republicans have a slim five-seat majority. Democrats aren’t going to lift a finger to bail out McCarthy despite some reports that there are quiet whispers that a few might help the speaker. For now, the orders from Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to the Democratic caucus is to let the GOP cannibalize themselves over this mess. 

Gaetz moved on his motion to vacate when a bill to keep the government open passed on Saturday, contingent on a separate vote on Ukraine aid. The latter part was not presented when voting was occurring, according to Gaetz. That broke a pledge by McCarthy to not work with Democrats, which he probably knew would set him up for this fight. 

A lot can change in a couple of days. It sounded initially like this motion could die quickly, but Speaker McCarthy seemed almost semi-resigned to his fate on Tuesday. Only five Republicans are needed for the motion to vacate to pass. There are more than five House conservatives who don’t like the guy. And as we noted, Democrats aren’t going to lift a finger to help. The chaos that's about to begin in the House isn’t sitting well with folks like Ann Coulter, who feel this motion could put vulnerable Republicans at risk for next year’s elections. She is also right: win a larger majority, find a better speaker candidate, and get that person over the top. 

The GOP is riding high on multiple issues, especially regarding party preference for handling the economy, which reached its highest levels since Eisenhower. Crime and immigration are other areas where there’s movement toward the GOP. As Guy noted, what could Republicans do to self-immolate on this issue?

McCarthy has had good and atrocious moments, but what’s the endgame here? I’m all for burning it down when the time calls for it, but there has to be a plan. Personal animus is fueling this with Gaetz, and he's not hiding it.

All these options suck, by the way, entering a critical election year:

Spencer will have more on the actual vote and outcome today. 

