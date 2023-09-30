Bill Maher Admitted Ron DeSantis Did Something Better Which Will Drive Liberals Insane

He’s hit-or-miss for many folks, but Bill Maher is an ally, not an enemy, on some core red-meat issues for conservatives. He’s pro-free speech without exception and finds woke leftism a destructive cancer for society. He joked that’s why he has no friends in Hollywood. Maher invited Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Real Time last night.

Unless my memory is fading, this sit-down was with a prominent Republican who wasn’t a pundit or a former Reagan/Bush official. This interview was probably a stroke-inducing event for some, having “Deathsantis” on the show. Maher joked that if DeSantis’ campaign went well, he wouldn’t be talking to him now. Maher noted how the second GOP debate was a disaster while joking that North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum must go. He’s never going to win the nomination. If he dated Taylor Swift, his poll numbers wouldn’t go up.

But on COVID, Maher gave a full-throated defense of the governor, noting that DeSantis did everything right regarding the virus. He called out The New York Times for publishing a “despicable” piece on the governor. At the same time, buried in the article is the tidbit about how Florida’s death rate was lower than the national average. Maher, a comedian, at that moment, showed how he was a better executive editor than most, pointing out that the latter part is the actual lede. I’m sure this went over well with the MSNBC crowd:

Fantastic job here by Governor DeSantis. Here’s his interview with Bill Maher! pic.twitter.com/ctpnp79Mpa — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) September 30, 2023

It was a fair interview. Maher did bring up DeSantis’ campaigning for so-called election deniers, but DeSantis handled the question well, pointing out that in 2016—Democrats thought the election was rigged. There were also ads from Hollywood urging electors not to cast their ballots for Trump.

Maher’s New Rule segment featured a lengthy and, at times, scathing attack on Biden’s re-election prospects. The comedian warned that someone else needs to run, that Biden is too old, and that he could very well be the only Democrat who could lose to Trump in 2024. He’s not on board with the lefty thinking that Biden won in 2020, so he could do so again. As the saying goes, ‘things change.’ Maher warned that Biden is at risk of pulling a Ruth Bader Ginsburg, where he doesn’t know when to quit and does enormous damage to his party.

Isn’t Trump old? Yes, but as Maher noted, it comes off differently. Trump looks robust; Biden looks like his skeletal remains.

Dear @JoeBiden, you did noble service for your country, but it’s time to let someone else finish the job. You don’t want to go down as Ruth Bader Biden. pic.twitter.com/fJNkjBvgtO — Bill Maher (@billmaher) September 30, 2023

“Trump is like KISS; he puts on the face paint and the wig, and he looks the same as he did in 1978,” Maher quipped.

For now, though, Bill, barring a catastrophic event, Joe Biden is your nominee.