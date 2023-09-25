A Reporter Tried Entering NYC's Finest Restaurants Dressed as John Fetterman. Here's What Happened.

The Senate relaxed its dress code to accommodate Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-PA) penchant for gym shorts and hoodies, which sparked strong reactions from some who feel the move cheapens the institution. It’s not a good look, but there are more pressing matters on the Hill. Still, I get the outrage, primarily since Fetterman must’ve known the protocols when he was elected in 2022. You wear a suit. Steve Bannon hated wearing suits when he worked in the Trump White House, but he knew the dress code.

So, regarding dress appropriately in situations that call for it, The New York Post decided to deploy one of their reporters to the finest restaurants in the Big Apple wearing Fetterman’s signature attire. These are multiple Michelin-star awarded establishments whose dress codes match the accolades and stature they have attained in the culinary world. To no one’s shock, the prices here are also exceedingly expensive for most Americans. The reaction and response from the Maître d’s were as expected: you can’t eat here dressed like that (via NY Post):

Intrepid Post reporter Jon Levine learned that hard truth this week when he crisscrossed the Big Apple’s culinary landmarks wearing Fetterman’s trademark hoodie, gym shorts and sneakers and tried to gain entry — only to face scorn and mockery from maître d’s with more common sense than Congress. “He would not be permitted here,” sniffed a maître d at Daniel on the Upper East Side, where a seven-course tasting menu runs $275. She admitted she didn’t know who Fetterman was. […] At famed Le Bernardin, a suited maître d named Julien served up an amuse bouche of stink-eye when The Post arrived. “No athletic wear,” he said flatly, staring The Post down and denying even a nibble of chef Eric Ripert’s $480 dinner and wine pre-fixe menu. The three-Michelin-starred dining room is reservation only but walk-ins are normally afforded the more casual lounge — but not if you’re dressed like you just came from Pilates class. […] At the double-Michelin star Jean-Georges near Columbus Circle, no less than four sentinels outside its dining room vetoed The Post’s entry, ending the dream of feasting on the famed $368, 10-course tasting menu that includes caviar salad, king crab and smoked squab. “Inside we don’t allow shorts,” said one, repeatedly insisting it would be “impossible” to get around the dress code, which also forbids jeans, sneakers and sweatshirts. […] Workers at The Grill — an ultra-lux chophouse occupying the legendary Four Seasons Restaurant space in midtown — wasted no time rejecting the faux Fetterman, holding the door tightly shut after they caught one glimpse. “If you went and got a pair of jeans it would work,” offered a doorman named Don who boasted, “We treat the billionaires just like millionaires.”

But at least three restaurants would have allowed Fetterman-like dress: Nobu, Gramercy Tavern, and Eleven Madison Park, a three-star Michelin establishment. The hostess at Park said that anyone was welcome, especially Mr. Fetterman, if he ever decided to eat here. Any clothing is acceptable here for their nine-course dinner at $365, that is also exclusively vegetarian.