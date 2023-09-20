Someone Else Has Flipped Against Trump

Besides the many charges facing former President Donald Trump, which number nearly 100, there’s ample fear that some entangled in these legal actions might flip. It’s already happened in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified document case, where Yuscil Taveras, who was previously Trump’s “director of information technology at Mar-a-Lago,” recanted his initial testimony in August—and now claims there was an effort to destroy evidence and bury surveillance tapes. It’s not a good development, but with these trials starting months from now, these details will get lost amid other pressing news. But rest assured, they will be rehashed.

In Georgia’s 2020 RICO case against Trump, Lin Wood, one of the most vocal election lawyers who ran afoul on some of his theories about the last presidential election, has decided to turn state’s evidence (via CNBC):

REVELATION buried in the DA Willis' conflicts motion:



Conspiracy theorist lawyer Lin Wood is a witness "for the State" in Trump's Georgia RICO case.



Background on him, @TheMessenger https://t.co/8ykfbhvqNG



DEVELOPING story https://t.co/BbpIJTYzVB pic.twitter.com/izKnTq7l89 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) September 20, 2023

🚨Report: Lin Wood has flipped against President Trump and the other 18 co-defendants in the Georgia RICO case. He is cooperating with the prosecutors. pic.twitter.com/4irbNlyVDy — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) September 20, 2023





Lin Wood, an attorney and vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, is a witness for the Atlanta district attorney in her prosecution of Trump and his allies over their efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia, a new court filing reveals. The filing by Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis argues that some of the defense lawyers in the case have conflicts of interest. “Lin Wood, Coreco Ja’Quan Perason, Vikki Townsend Consiglio, Gloria Kay Godwin, James Kenneth Carroll, and Carolyn Hall Fisher are witnesses for the State in the present case,” Willis wrote in the filing. Wood did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the filing. Wood told CNBC last month that he had previously testified to a Georgia grand jury investigating Trump “pursuant to a ‘material witness’ subpoena.” […] Trump and more than a dozen of his allies were indicted in August by a Georgia grand jury in the election interference case. Wood was not indicted.

The ‘Benedict Arnold’ and ‘rat’ slurs being hurled at Lin are predictable. And while I’m not defending the man, we should expect more defections as these legal actions drag on over financial concerns. Trump is a billionaire with a super PAC fundraising to pay off his legal bills. They’re also burning through those piles of cash rapidly. Even without outside help, Trump will be fine concerning being able to pay for a competent defense. Everyone else is at risk of bankruptcy, so Michael Flynn, at first, pleaded guilty to allegedly lying to the FBI. It still ruined him financially.

And with this hyper-partisan and corrupt Justice Department, you bet they’re going to put the screws to people.