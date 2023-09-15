Aaron Rodgers Had the Perfect Response to Keith Olbermann Mocking His Season-Ending Injury

The 2023 NFL season has started disastrously for the New York Jets and Giants fanbases. Big Blue got blown out in their home opener, 40-0, against the Dallas Cowboys in a performance that was so atrocious it made history. I won’t go any further, but to show how the Giants played on Sunday Night Football last week, Dallas only needed 265 offensive yards to clinch this win. It’s embarrassing. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's stat line was only 13/24 for just 143 yards. The Cowboys rushed the other 122 yards. With a beatdown like that, you don’t need your star players to do much.

Advertisement

The Giants lost 40-0 and somehow didn’t have the worst week in New York. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) September 12, 2023

So, one would expect little brother New York Jets to have a better outing the following night. Monday Night Football was highly anticipated, as it was the first game where newly acquired future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers would debut as a NY Jet. They also faced a divisional opponent in the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen. HBO’s Hard Knocks kept that anticipation fire stoked. And on the first offensive drive for the Jets, Rodgers, 39, tore his Achilles. He’s out for the season. The Jets won in overtime, but it cost them everything. It felt like Rodgers was gone in sixty seconds.

Bored out of his mind, Keith Olbermann mocked the season-ending injury by noting how Rodgers isn’t a fan of the COVID vaccine.

“Another #SuddenLisfranc due to failure to vaccinate,” wrote the ex-MSNBC host.

It’s pathetic. Olbermann is troll bait, and the only way he can get his name in the news is everyone pointing out what a clown he’s become. He didn’t stop there. He commented on Rodgers’ post-surgery picture on social media:

Wait, why is Aaron Rodgers wearing a mask?

Rodgers had the perfect response on Pat McAfee’s show today:

Love this. Told about @KeithOlbermann cheering his Achilles injury over @AaronRodgers12 not getting his booster, Rodgers responds: “Get your fifth booster, Keith.” pic.twitter.com/9wcwDSaiCn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 15, 2023

That’s great. Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer who will be enshrined in Canton the first year he’s eligible. Rodgers’ career isn’t over, though some suggested it might be after this catastrophic injury. It sounds like he wants to recover and get back out there. The same cannot be said for Keith, who’s burned so many bridges that he’ll probably never be featured on network television again.

Zach Wilson is now under center for the Jets, who face a brutal schedule. With Rodgers, the team was hoping not just to make it to the playoffs, breaking their 12 consecutive season streak without a postseason appearance, but maybe a clinch a Super Bowl win. That's not on hold.

Advertisement

***

What an entrance:



