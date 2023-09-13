What Nancy Pelosi Said About Kamala Harris Was Pretty Damning

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) isn’t high on Kamala Harris as vice president, and her recent remarks might have revealed how most Democrats feel about the other half of the 2024 ticket. The California liberal and former House Speaker even went so far as to insinuate that her true feelings wouldn’t matter, as the office of the VP doesn’t do much. Technically, that is true, as most times, we don’t have to worry about the VP since the president usually can do the job. Biden cannot—and it’s a bit alarming thinking about Harris in charge and control of the nuclear arsenal (via Fox News):

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Wednesday refused to say whether she believes Vice President Kamala Harris is President Joe Biden’s best running mate and quietly admitted there’s not too much to the position. Pelosi, who announced last Friday she’s seeking reelection to Congress in 2024, was asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper if Harris was the right fit for the job. "He [Biden] thinks so," Pelosi said. "And that’s what matters." Pelosi then called Harris, "politically astute" and said she doesn’t get the credit she deserves. "Why would she be vice president if she were not?" Pelosi said. When Cooper pressed Pelosi to answer whether she believed Harris was the best running mate, the former House Speaker suggested the vice president doesn’t do all that much, but is an "intellectual resource." That’s not saying much.

It's not a ringing endorsement, though why should anyone offer one for a woman whose public slip-ups and outright awkwardness have marked her tenure as Biden’s backup? Harris has failed at every significant task handed down to her by the president, along with allegations of a toxic work environment, a carry-over from her time as a 2020 candidate. Her word salads are also a sure bet for when she takes the podium. At times, it may seem like she’s trying to either memorize the speeches handed to her or go off the script because the White House website’s transcript is, at times, entirely different; it makes sense.

It could be a sign that Pelosi, one of the many faces of the Democratic Party, knows Harris isn’t it and could be a liability, but they’re stuck with her lest the Left risk angering black voters, who are a crucial constituency.