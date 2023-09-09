It's the 15th Anniversary of One of Biden's Most Awkward Moments
Tipsheet

Even Liberals Know That New Mexico's Governor Issued an Illegal Gun Control Order

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 09, 2023 9:45 PM
AP Photo/Marina Riker, File

When some of the most vocal anti-gun activists call out New Mexico’s governor for going off the reservation on her recent anti-gun order, you know it’s unhinged. It’s also illegal. In the wake of a series of shootings in Albuquerque, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham banned open and concealed carry for 30 days, using public health orders to enforce this ordinance (via AP):


The Democratic governor said she is expecting legal challenges but felt compelled to act in response to gun deaths, including the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy outside a minor league baseball stadium this week. 

The firearms suspension is tied to a threshold for violent crime rates that only the Albuquerque area currently meets. Police are exempt from the temporary ban on carrying firearms. 

Lujan Grisham said the restrictions “are going to pose incredible challenges for me as a governor and as a state.” 

“I welcome the debate and fight about how to make New Mexicans safer,” she said at a news conference, flanked by leading law enforcement officials, including the district attorney for the Albuquerque area. 

Her legal reasoning is a shambles, and I would hope the many pro-Second Amendment advocacy groups nationwide are speaking with lawyers to challenge this order, which is unconstitutional. The landmark Bruen decision addressed these sorts of anti-gun pushes. 

When David Hogg and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), some of the most active gun control folks out there, are telling Grisham to slow her roll while also calling her out for making up legal statutes, it's a pretty good sign that this order doesn’t have much chance to be upheld in court. You can’t just do whatever you want, Michelle. We fought a pivotal war when a king from a particular English-speaking Island nation tried to do the same here in the 18th century.


