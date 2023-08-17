The Government Wants to Suppress These Stories
Tipsheet

Maui Disaster Chief Resigns After Failure to Trigger Alarm System During Wildfires

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 17, 2023 9:30 PM

Not long after Maui’s disaster chief explained why he didn’t trigger the island’s alarm system during the devastating wildfires that killed over 100 people, he resigned. The remarks were brutal, where he explained his decision-making behind the lack of sirens, essentially saying that the people who perished would have died anyway (via NBC News):


Maui's top emergency management official resigned Thursday, one day after he defended his decision not to sound warning sirens as wildfires swept across the island. 

The resignation of Herman Andaya, administrator of the county’s emergency management agency, was effective immediately, a county spokesperson said. 

A wildfire devastated the historic West Maui town of Lahaina on Aug. 8, killing more than 100 people and destroying thousands of buildings, many of them residential. 

Residents have described fleeing the area with little more than what they could grab — and with no way to receive emergency alerts sent to mobile devices since the power had been out for many since early that morning. 

As the fire approached, Andaya said he made the decision not to sound the sirens as he feared coastal residents would have fled inland, toward the flames. 

[…] 

A fire official responded that they were still important during major emergencies, when power and phones might be down. 

“Sorry, I don’t mean to diminish the value of sirens,” Andaya said. “I totally agree with you, chief, that the sirens are important.” 

They wouldn’t have been saved—that’s how Herman Andaya supported his management skills. It was clear the man was in over his head, which was explained when it was discovered that Andaya has zero experience in disaster response. Andaya cited health reasons behind his resignation. Is that what we call incompetence nowadays? 

Maui has sustained $6 billion in damages, with at least 1,000 people still missing. The recovery effort will reportedly take months. Andaya isn’t the only person who delivered horrific remarks amid this tragedy. Joe Biden had no comment when asked about the rising death toll, which drew such a backlash that he was forced to visit the state sometime next week.


