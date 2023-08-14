The Associated Press Has More Bad News for Biden's Economic Agenda
Tipsheet

Wait, What Did Michigan Just Hand Over to the FBI?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 14, 2023 8:25 AM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

With Donald Trump’s fourth indictment looming and more tidbits dropping about the emerging Biden bribery scandal, I can see why this development in Michigan fell through the cracks. It’s a story that the Left doesn’t want to talk about in their news coverage: voter integrity. It would appear as if the FBI will be taking over a Michigan investigation into 2020 voter fraud in which thousands of fraudulent voter registrations were discovered (via Detroit News/Brunswick News): 

Authorities in Michigan referred a 2020 investigation into thousands of voter registrations submitted by a person in Muskegon to the FBI, Attorney General Dana Nessel's office confirmed this week.

Nessel's press secretary, Danny Wimmer, said the total number of suspected fraudulent forms delivered to the Muskegon clerk by the individual was 8,000 to 10,000 ahead of the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election.

 However, Wimmer said, the "attempted fraud" was caught before Election Day because Michigan's election system worked and the applicants were not added to the state's voter rolls. 

"The city clerk in Muskegon detected the fraudulent material provided and alerted the proper authorities," Wimmer said in a statement. "A thorough investigation was conducted by multiple agencies within the state and no successful fraud was perpetrated upon the state’s election process or qualified voter file." 

Not to be a wet blanket, but this won’t remove Biden from office, nor will the FBI take this seriously. They’re too busy covering their tracks over their interference in the Hunter Biden investigations. Yet, the case does speak to the more significant need for laws that enhance the security of our elections. Voter integrity provisions are popular, including voter ID laws. Notice how the latter has evaporated from the Left’s grievance list. 

Though undoubtedly, it reinforces the ongoing controversy about funny business occurring during the 2020 election.

 

