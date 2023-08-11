Biden’s Stolen Valor
BREAKING: Hunter Biden Is Going to Trial
Special Counsel Appointed to Investigate Hunter Biden
Is Joe Biden a Target in the DOJ Special Counsel Investigation?
Now That His Plea Deal Is Dead, Here Are Hunter Biden's Pretrial Release...
The Garbage Women's Soccer Team That Hates America
One Tweet That Sums Up the January 6 Committee's Evidence Fiasco
Why One GOP Candidate Complains About Having to Be at the Iowa State...
Border States Busing Migrants to Sanctuary Cities Proves to Be a Winning Strategy
Al Sharpton Accuses GOP of Playing the Race Card With VP Harris
CNN Moans Republicans Don’t Trust Them, Trump Will Cancel ‘Morning Joe’, and Which...
‘The Castle of Lies Is Crumbling’: WaPo Quietly Issues Yet Another ‘Update’ to...
Here's Why University Professors Are Suing This Pro-Life State
Court Blocks Law Protecting Women's Spaces From Biological Male 'Transgender' Students
Tipsheet

CBS News Reporter Might Have Exposed the Reason Behind AG Garland’s Pick for Hunter Biden Special Counsel

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 11, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As Katie wrote earlier today, the Justice Department has appointed a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. The announcement from Attorney General Merrick Garland drops two weeks after the sweetheart plea deal for the president’s son fell apart, being tossed by a judge who couldn’t get over a few of the charges, including gun crimes. Most Americans who have committed what Hunter allegedly did go to prison for years. US Attorney David Weiss has been selected to spearhead this effort (via NBC News): 


U.S. Attorney David Weiss will be appointed special counsel in the ongoing probe of the president's son Hunter Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. 

Weiss will be responsible for the “ongoing investigation" of President Joe Biden's son "as well as for any other matters that arose or may arise from that investigation," the Justice Department said in a statement. Weiss, who was already overseeing the Hunter Biden probe and is based in Delaware, asked to be appointed special counsel on Tuesday and Garland agreed it was "in the public interest" to do so, the attorney general said. 

DOJ noted that Weiss was nominated by then-President Donald Trump in 2017 and confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate in 2018. 

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges related to his failure to pay income taxes earlier this year. But while standing in court last month waiting to enter the plea, the agreement fell apart over confusion about a separate gun charge. 

The judge asked the parties to hammer out the agreement and return later, leaving Hunter Biden to enter a not-guilty plea while it's litigated. 

Lawyers for Hunter Biden had also indicated they believed that the plea agreement would settle all matters facing the president's son, but prosecutors said that other investigations continued. 

Recommended

Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir Leah Barkoukis

Yet, as some have noted, this would delay some other inquiries into the activities of Hunter Biden, namely that they need to interview Mr. Weiss, who reportedly tried to charge the president’s son multiple times but was blocked. We need that congressional testimony. 

As Donald Trump plays for lengthy trials over his three indictments, Biden seems to be taking a page out of that legal playbook. CBS News Reporter Catherine Herridge also highlighted that point when this announcement dropped. 


Garland said that the initial investigations into Hunter Biden were independent. Was that a lie? Why is there a special counsel poking around? The attorney general also said that Weiss had all the powers and tools to charge Hunter Biden, another lie, and a peculiar one since it’s implied that Mr. Weiss could have charged the younger Biden in any jurisdiction. He would need a letter from Garland granting that authority. Is there a letter? Or did Merrick lie again, another top Biden official who should be subjected to impeachment for his reported role in interfering with the Hunter Biden probes?

***

Also, is this appointment legitimate?


Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir Leah Barkoukis
One Tweet That Sums Up the January 6 Committee's Evidence Fiasco Matt Vespa
Things Got Heated When Martha MacCallum Asked Kirby About the Bidens' Influence Peddling Scheme Leah Barkoukis
Who Will Say No More to the Current Madness? Victor Davis Hanson
You Know That Rumor About Barack Obama? It's Resurfaced Again. Matt Vespa
Is Joe Biden a Target in the DOJ Special Counsel Investigation? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir Leah Barkoukis