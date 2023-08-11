Is Joe Biden a Target in the DOJ Special Counsel Investigation?

Law professor Jonathan Turley took to social media to comment on the recent developments occurring at the Biden Department of Justice. The first being the recent special counsel appointment of US Attorney David Weiss to investigate Hunter Biden. This new inquiry could shed new light on the array of felonious activity Hunter Biden allegedly partook in, including violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Yet, as some noted, it also stonewalls Weiss’ much-needed testimony before Congress who’s already probing into the bank records and sordid deals made by the president’s son, some of which might lead back to the elder Biden.

After his appointment as Special Counsel, Weiss has announced that the deal with Hunter is dead as Dillinger. Defense counsel may now regret telling the prosecutors to "just rip up" the agreement. FARA anyone? — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 11, 2023

...The problem is the appointment of Weiss as special counsel despite the testimony of the whistleblowers. For those IRS agents, this seems a lot like sending “Shoeless Joe” Jackson back into the game after telling him “Say it ain’t so, Joe!” — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 11, 2023

...The problem with Garland's announcement does not seem to expand the mandate from a narrow focus on Hunter as opposed to the broader Biden corruption scandal. The initial impact is to insulate Weiss from calls for testimony before Congress. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 11, 2023

...A Special Counsel investigation will not prevent the House from pursuing an impeachment inquiry, particularly if Garland is still refusing to expand the scope of the mandate to Weiss to include the influence peddling allegations against Joe Biden. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 11, 2023

However, Turley noted that the probe's scope might be its narrow focus. Yet, it circles back to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s own words about the matter, where the top law enforcement official said that the Justice Department wasn’t interfering in the independent probes into the younger Biden and that Weiss already had the power and tools to charge Hunter. Both turned out to be falsehoods—Weiss got blocked from pressing charges against the president’s son.

“If Weiss always had this power to ask for an appointment, why didn't he when he was reportedly prevented from pursuing charges in two other jurisdictions?” questioned Turley, who also pointed out the odd remarks from the Justice Department concerning whether Joe Biden is a special counsel target. They refused to answer.

The Justice Department is refusing to answer whether the President is now subject to the Special Counsel investigation. The failure of AG Garland to expressly expand the mandate to include the influence peddling scandal is glaring... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 11, 2023

...If the President is to be subject to a full and independent investigation, the Attorney General would need to state so clearly and unambiguously. His silence speaks loudly to the rank-and-file that the mandate is still focused narrowly on Hunter. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 11, 2023



