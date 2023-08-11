Biden’s Stolen Valor
Is Joe Biden a Target in the DOJ Special Counsel Investigation?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 11, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Law professor Jonathan Turley took to social media to comment on the recent developments occurring at the Biden Department of Justice. The first being the recent special counsel appointment of US Attorney David Weiss to investigate Hunter Biden. This new inquiry could shed new light on the array of felonious activity Hunter Biden allegedly partook in, including violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Yet, as some noted, it also stonewalls Weiss’ much-needed testimony before Congress who’s already probing into the bank records and sordid deals made by the president’s son, some of which might lead back to the elder Biden. 

However, Turley noted that the probe's scope might be its narrow focus. Yet, it circles back to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s own words about the matter, where the top law enforcement official said that the Justice Department wasn’t interfering in the independent probes into the younger Biden and that Weiss already had the power and tools to charge Hunter. Both turned out to be falsehoods—Weiss got blocked from pressing charges against the president’s son. 

“If Weiss always had this power to ask for an appointment, why didn't he when he was reportedly prevented from pursuing charges in two other jurisdictions?” questioned Turley, who also pointed out the odd remarks from the Justice Department concerning whether Joe Biden is a special counsel target. They refused to answer. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN

