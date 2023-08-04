Of Course, That's How the Chicago Mayor Reacted to a Mob of Hooligans





The Windy City is a looting mecca. Why bother paying for gifts during the holiday, or any day, or sifting through deals when you can smash and grab anything in Chicago’s downtown shopping district? That’s not where the most recent acts of hooliganism occurred, though the mayhem on the South Loop in the city did lead to dozens of arrests and local stores trashed.

Yet, Mayor Brandon Johnson took offense to the local media calling this a mob action, painfully trying to beat around the issue regarding these acts of thuggery. If you watch the footage, no doubt this was a mob. Second, this isn’t a little thing. As we said, mob looting seems to be a trend in the city. Mr. Mayor, stop trying to be Dr. Phil or Oprah and call these acts of criminality what they are (via Fox News):

Left-wing Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson once again blasted efforts to condemn young criminals when he rejected a reporter's use of the word "mob" to describe dozens of looters on Wednesday. Johnson gave a public press conference following the arrest of 40 people between the ages of 12-20 for reckless conduct misdemeanors in Chicago’s South Loop on Sunday night. It was estimated that approximately 300–400 people gathered and began to take part in "disorderly" behavior and attempted to loot a convenience store. The Chicago mayor provided updates regarding the situation but took issue after a reporter described the massive group as a "mob." "No, that’s not appropriate," Johnson remarked. "We’re not talking about mob action. I didn’t say that." The reporter continued to press while Johnson insisted the proper term was "large gatherings." "Respectfully, these large gatherings — these large gatherings — hang on a second. I promise you we have time to talk," he said. Johnson added, "It’s important that we speak of these dynamics in an appropriate way. This is not to obfuscate what has actually taken place. We have to be very careful when we use language to describe certain behavior. There’s history in this city. I mean, to refer to children as, like, baby Al Capones is not appropriate."

Brandon Johnson is anti-police, so it’s not entirely surprising that he falls into the camp that the language we use could be more harmful than this mob's wanton acts of looting and vandalism. Expect more of these incidents, folks.

