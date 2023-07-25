Here's When Speaker McCarthy Says He'll Pursue Impeachment Against Biden

It’s not that the red line concerning Biden's impeachment hearings offered by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is outrageous. It’s a rational position, but I always worry about the follow-through. Politicians say one thing and do another—I’m saying anything new here. The Republicans promised to repeal Obamacare for a decade and failed. When they did try, it was a tepid effort.

Regarding the border wall, then-Speaker Paul Ryan promised to get the funding through another spending bill when Trump vowed to veto the 2018 omnibus bill. Instead, he lied, opted to retire, and did next to nothing to help Republicans in the midterm elections. Last, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) threatened to hold FBI Director Chris Wray in contempt for withholding the FD-1023 report on the Biden bribery allegations. The FBI relented, but Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said hearings would start regardless. He later backed off.

DC is a mecca of disappointment, but one promise that must be kept now is holding the intelligence community and the Department of Justice accountable for their rogue operations that helped defeat Donald Trump in 2020. It’s a herculean task, now a secondary mission linked through this Biden bribery allegation. The Biden Justice Department reportedly acted against any investigation into the president’s son.

Both men received $5 million each through Burisma in 2015-16. Biden was privy to Hunter’s dealings, something we’ve known for months despite denials from the president. And the proceeds from these shady government access deals were funneled through shell companies. We have an FBI source making these allegations, IRS whistleblowers alleging DOJ interference, and now testimony from a former Hunter Biden associate that could lurch us closer to impeachment inquiries. McCarthy said these allegations rise to an impeachment inquiry.

He doubled down yesterday, adding that the red line for House Republicans rests on whether financial documents start to be withheld from Congress (via Fox News):

KEVIN MCCARTHY DOUBLES DOWN ON BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY! pic.twitter.com/tHwgfZqbvS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2023





House Speaker Kevin McCarthy revealed Republicans' red line for possible impeachment proceedings against President Biden, telling Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that his party would, for now, continue seeking information related to the Biden family finances unless that information began being withheld. "What I've said is if they withhold information, the impeachment inquiry allows Congress to have the apex of power to get all the information they need. All this information people are finding out now is only because Republicans have investigated," McCarthy told Fox. "The people of America have a right to know what went on. They have a president who lied to the American public and said they didn't get any money from China. We know that's true. We've had whistleblowers from the IRS come say the Biden family is treated differently and that other things were going on. And then you have a[n] informant with the FBI saying there was a bribe. We need to know the answer to this," he said McCarthy added that if "at any time" he felt they weren't going to be able to get the information they needed to progress through the investigation, then they "would have to rise to the level of impeachment inquiry." […] During the interview, McCarthy said that 16 of the 17 payments the Bidens allegedly received from a Romanian national went to what he described as "Biden shell companies" while Biden was vice president. According to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., the elder Biden had been "lecturing Romania on anti-corruption policies" while instead being a "walking billboard for his… family to collect money." "When President Biden was running for office, he told the American public that he's never talked about [Hunter's] business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we now prove is not true," McCarthy said during the interview.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on that he could launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, if the administration fails to provide information sought by committees investigating the president and his family https://t.co/nMsGp3rLhk pic.twitter.com/Ew9t39R5QR — Reuters (@Reuters) July 26, 2023

The noose is getting tighter around Biden’s neck, whether he realizes it or not. The public is eschewing media coverage that seeks to avoid these damning allegations, but it’s ineffective. The Russian collusion hoax destroyed the media’s credibility. In contrast, the FBI’s confidential source, plus the two IRS officials who testified before Congress about the Biden Justice Department’s meddling, have that quality. That’s why House Democrats weren’t able to diffuse the narrative here.