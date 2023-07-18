What the Biden White House Is Doing in the Press Room Is Pretty Fascist

For years, we’ve endured lectures from the media and the Democratic Party about how the GOP is fascist. It occurred during the Bush years but spread like COVID during the Trump presidency. It was all unearned, by the way—the lefty talking heads spewing this nonsense are no more an expert on this subject than you, the reader. Today, a Washington Post associate editor declared that Trump’s goal of shrinking the federal government by firing workers is fascism. Given what the Biden White House is doing to the press room, the Left has lost those unearned privileges.

The Daily Signal’s Fred Lucas is set to lose his hard pass at the end of the month, part of the rollout of new rules in the White House Briefing Room that many see aims to remove journalists they don’t like. The word “fascist” is often misused, and Democrats are serial offenders. However, of all the things that emanate from authoritarianism, the Biden White House ensuring the rooms are only filled with friendly faces is an action that does fit the bill of what we’re talking about here (via Daily Signal):

Two weeks from now, The Daily Signal’s chief news correspondent, Fred Lucas, will lose his White House press credentials. It’s the latest—and perhaps most brazen—attempt by President Joe Biden to limit media access to what he regularly calls “the People’s House.” The White House Press Office will implement new rules July 31, when all “hard passes” expire. Lucas, holder of a hard pass since 2009, no longer will be able to easily attend White House press briefings or access the sprawling Pennsylvania Avenue campus—as he has done for the past 14 years. At issue are new rules, announced in May, that limit the number of journalists who are eligible for a White House hard pass and give Biden’s press team greater power to expel journalists it doesn’t like. The rules require pass holders to first obtain “accreditation by a press gallery in either the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, or Supreme Court.” […] Lucas isn’t the only reporter who will be left without a hard pass for the White House in two weeks. The White House won’t say exactly how many others will lose access. Officials also won’t disclose the number of hard passes currently in circulation. Simon Ateba, the White House correspondent for Today News Africa who regularly spars with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, is among those sounding the alarm. The new rules stipulate that reporters must work full time for “an organization whose principal business is news dissemination.” But the rules go even further by requiring reporters to act in a “professional manner,” “respecting their colleagues, White House employees, and guests,” and “not impeding events or briefings.” […] The Daily Caller reported in May that the WHCA, whose purpose is to fight for access, consulted with the White House Press Office on the new rules. An unnamed Biden official told the Daily Caller: “As we neared a final decision, we informed White House Correspondents’ Association leadership of our plans and received feedback, as a result of which we made important updates to the policy, like accommodating permalancer and journalists without a residence in D.C.” Tamara Keith, a White House correspondent for NPR whose term as WHCA president ended Friday, told the Daily Caller at the time: “They told us they were going to do this. We pushed back where we could and did succeed at getting a few small changes. But it very much continues to be their policy and not ours.”

Could you imagine the reaction if this happened during the Trump presidency? Oh wait, he did—yanking CNN’s Jim Acosta’s hard pass, which led to a lawsuit and, finally, the restoration of his access.

Maybe there should be legal action here, as an attorney for Brian Karem, another loudmouth that got into scuffles with Trump press secretaries and officials, is quoted calling the new rules “unduly vague.”

Supposedly, these new protocols are meant to enhance the security of the press room. That’s malarky.

Here’s a copy of the letter about the new rules on hard passes: