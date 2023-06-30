Is This the Dumbest Reaction to the Supreme Court Gutting Affirmative Action Policies for College?

Affirmative action policies are unconstitutional in the college admission process, and the Left had a full-throated meltdown. Reactions ranged from this is the beginning of our march toward pre-Civil War America to the usual insanity directed at Justice Clarence Thomas. Yet, the winner of possibly one of the worst takes in the aftermath of this Supreme Court decision comes from the mindless loons at The View, who think this ruling could lead to the erasure of women from the college scene (via Fox News):

The "View" hosts reacted to the Supreme Court's affirmative action decision on Thursday, and co-host Whoopi Goldberg wondered if it would lead to "no women in colleges." "When you have a justice who says something as ridiculous as ‘I don’t get it,’ it just makes an Asian kid, a Native American kid, a Black kid feel like you don’t matter. Like you don’t understand why my struggle is hard. Or your struggle or your struggle. Is it leading to no women in colleges soon? Who knows," she said. Co-host Sunny Hostin said the decision was "horrible" but "could have been worse." "I will say that this could have been worse. It’s already horrible, but it could have been worse because when you read the opinion, at least Justice Roberts concludes and says, in this opinion, nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting, as (‘The View’ co-host) Alyssa (Farah Griffin) mentioned, universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or other life, be it through discrimination, inspiration or otherwise. Race-blind admissions are not required, and I think the lived experience of a White kid in Appalachia or perhaps on a potato farm in Idaho or Brooklyn, is different in this country for a Black student," she said.

The ignorance is thick as women already dominate higher education. It’s men who would benefit from such policies if they existed. Multiple studies and stories have been dedicated to how the lack of male participation in higher education is a problem. Also, of course, Whoopi had to lecture Thomas, a black man, about being unable to recognize what diversity is, despite coming up through poverty to become a Supreme Court justice. You don’t think he realized that he was probably one of the few non-whites in most social and educational circles. It’s laughable.

But leave out all the rest: no affirmative action means no women in college. You don’t need a lengthy analysis to know that’s a stupid take.