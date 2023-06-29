Does Joe Biden Have a Secret Cell Phone Number? One Reporter Just Found Out.

The Hunter Biden laptop is a sordid roadmap to the alleged felonious activities of the Biden family. The many shady deals offering government access for cash are well-documented. The Biden associates from China and Ukraine, the two nations from which the family received mountains of money for unscrupulous ends, also happen to be reported intelligence assets. It’s a Candyland map of corruption and bribery with some pornography added here and there. And one cell phone number caught the eye of reporter John Solomon.

Peter Schweizer of the Government Accountability Institute also highlighted this, noting that Hunter paid for a global cell phone for Joe Biden, who was the “big guy” regarding all these arrangements. Hunter was the person in the meetings setting up these deals, but Joe signed off on them, some of which occurred while he was vice president, one example being the $5 million bribe he allegedly received from Burisma Holdings in 2015-16. Twitchy first had the post on this cell phone number, where Solomon decided to call it: Joe Biden reportedly answered it.

John Solomon is an American treasure.

Busts Joe Biden on his secret global burner phone. pic.twitter.com/CfvFnq460t — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) June 28, 2023

Full clip of @jsolomonReports telling story re: how law enforcement had docs re: Hunter Biden & one of the docs "got leaked" to John w/a phone number, which turns out to be the burner phone used by "Pops" when he was VP, paid for by Hunter's firm. John called the number in 2019 &… pic.twitter.com/lFJw29Dtpc — Lisa Mei (@TheNotoriousLMC) June 28, 2023

@jsolomonReports called Joe Biden’s secret cell phone that Hunter Biden was paying for. “Boy was he shocked… He hung up pretty quickly.” 🤣 https://t.co/WjGonVDRxO — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 28, 2023

A competent investigator would subpoena the cell phone records for that number. https://t.co/E3mIWet1GF — Mark Rooney (@Piper336) June 28, 2023

We don’t know how long, but some noted that any investigator worth his or her salt would subpoena these records. It also confirms that the laptop is authentic and not Russian disinformation, which many of us initially knew (via RealClearPolitics):

PETER SCHWEIZER: It's interesting, what is the line of communications between Hunter Biden and his business partners and Joe Biden when he's vice president of the United States? It's not the government phone, it's not Joe Biden's personal phone. We know from the laptop that Hunter Biden's business paid for a private phone line that Joe Biden used while he was vice president. It was from AT&T, it was $300 a month, it was a global phone where you could access somebody anywhere around the world. We shared that phone number and that account information with people in the House Oversight Committee. My hope is that they if they haven't already, they will subpoena those records because I think it will give an indication on how tight the communication was. And that may be the phone, for example, that the Ukrainian, the Burisma executive might have used in this allegation that the he talked to Joe Biden in recorded conversations. I would just say one other thing, Maria, as it relates to that sort of shakedown phone call with Henry Zhao that we alluded to, Henry Zhao in 2015 had already sent $5 million to the Bidens. He was the head of a Harvest Investment firm. And what's interesting is in the correspondence there, Hunter Biden again talks to Zhao in the context of "this is a deal that's important to my family" involving his father.

House Republicans have a mandate to go hard and fast in their investigation of the Biden corruption allegations. We have the FBI’s FD-1023 report on the Burisma bribery operation, where a confidential source details recordings of the calls from the co-founder of Burisma Holdings and a ledger of the payments. The tax evasion investigation into Hunter Biden, spearheaded by an IRS task force, was met with heavy resistance from the Justice Department, which swore they weren’t intervening. Attorney General Merrick Garland might land himself an impeachment hearing since he claimed that the investigation was unimpeded by the Justice Department, despite Delaware US Attorney David Weiss, who was also investigating Hunter, being blocked from pursuing charges against the crack cocaine addict multiple times.

And now, a secret cell number, and Biden reportedly picked it up? What else is being hidden from us?