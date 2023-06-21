Top Obama Aide Tried to Invoke Jesus Christ Into the Illegal Immigration Debate. It Failed Miserably.

It’s not an isolated talking point—it is their default reaction to how Republicans are turning illegal immigration on the Democratic Party by making them confront it. Thus far, they’ve done a miserable job. New York City is having its budget shredded by the influx of illegal aliens. Martha’s Vineyard almost declared a state of emergency after fewer than 50 arrived on the island. The locals deported them shortly after that, unable to accommodate these people despite the mansions on the island. Chicago allocated tens of millions of dollars to house them, setting off a testy city council meeting where Chicagoans are livid that these resources aren’t being spent on the residents’ needs. In Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass found that busing illegal aliens to her illegal alien sanctuary was abhorrent.

These are your policies, folks. Republicans know you don’t want to enforce immigration laws, so they’re shipping them to your neighborhoods, and as predicted, the Left doesn’t like it. In New York City, illegal aliens are housed in schools and community centers, angering locals. Hotels are now canceling existing reservations for these people.

Back to the talking point, liberals accuse red states of kidnapping or unlawful restraint regarding these illegal alien drop-offs. David Axelrod, a CNN contributor and former top aide to President Barack Obama, tried to invoke Jesus Christ, and it didn’t work out too well:

Searching for the parable in which Jesus kidnaps immigrants and sends them to far off land. https://t.co/tXJDfc5mW4 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 16, 2023

Searching for the reality in which any red state has kidnapped anyone. https://t.co/YChE9eyvS3 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 16, 2023

Yes, Martha's Vineyard is such a far-off land. https://t.co/aQt9mYs91i — Bradley Cortright (@bradmcortright) June 16, 2023

Hey @davidaxelrod, these migrants volunteered for the trip, celebrated during the trip and when they arrived in California, and spoke about how well they were treated.



Democrats spread LIES about Ron DeSantis because they can't beat him with facts! pic.twitter.com/eMCeK85xvS https://t.co/SChovSbyK8 — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) June 16, 2023

Yeah, that’s not kidnapping. Los Angeles City Council members want Texas Gov. Greg Abbott investigated for kidnapping. There’s already a local Texas sheriff’s office supposedly looking into ‘unlawful restraint’ charges against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. How about not codifying trash immigration policies, left-wingers?