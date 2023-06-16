Is This Why Bud Light Partnered With Dylan Mulvaney?

Bud Light’s CEO plans to fix the brand and reclaim the crown of the king of beers this summer. In his remarks, he stopped short of apologizing for partnering with a transgender to sell the product. A disastrous decision that led to Modelo becoming the top-selling beer in America for now. Dylan Mulvaney is the transgender person Bud partnered with in April to sell their beer to a new customer brand. It failed miserably, leading some executives who spearheaded this pitch to take leaves of absence while the brew, a staple at concerts, sporting events, and other venues, became a punchline. Yet, one ex-employee from the beer maker is now saying that the Mulvaney ploy was intentional, part of the “strategic destruction” of Bud Light (via Fox Business):

Bud Light’s controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney could have been a "strategic" attempt to permanently alter the brand’s audience, according to an anonymous former employee. […] Though the company's CEO insisted in a statement that it "never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people," the ex-Anheuser-Busch worker suggested that the move was intentional. "[Employees] expressed the fact that they were shocked. ‘Why would they do this? What were they thinking?’ Especially now. This is the worst; it’s like the worst time yet, the best timing yet if a company were trying to change the way it operates from a corporate level. And that’s just my opinion," he said to OutKick’s Tomi Lahren, "Many of us are talking about that like they planned it in a way…like a strategic destruction of Bud Light." The whistleblower stated on "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless" that "nobody’s happy" about the fall in sales and "everybody" considers the move a "very bad idea." However, on the corporate level, he claimed that this could have been part of a strategy to undermine the American company. "When the company was bought over by InBev, a lot of things changed when it was owned by Anheuser-Busch. You know, it’s an American brand," the whistleblower remarked. He explained that the company previously offered many benefits prior to its purchase by InBev. Through the fall in sales for the Bud Light brand, the former employee stated that the corporation could restructure both employee benefits and its company standards through layoffs and renegotiating contracts.

So, the executives are intentionally tanking to restructure some contracts and lay people off? We have nothing more about this individual. And if he was laid off at some point, there’s an incentive to pour some salt in the wound of Bud Light’s woes, even if it’s a total lie. There might be some truth to this, but it’s all anti-climactic.

It could make sense, but given how acolytes of the far-left are graduating college and trying to export that nonsense into the workplace, so Occam’s razor suggests that the youngsters of the marketing wing at Bud Light wanted to shed the brand’s attachment to fraternities and other societal aspects that aren’t woke and go for the overhaul with the Mulvaney partnership that’s led to disaster. But who knows, maybe some contract restructures were a secondary goal now realized. What is a fact is that Bud Light continues to be in free fall.