Is This Brand the Next One to Suffer the 'Dylan Mulvaney' Treatment?

Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male feigning womanhood, has become a market grim reaper. Mulvaney kills everything in sight. Bud Light, the king of beers, took less than two months to lose billions after the company entered a marketing partnership with Mulvaney, who quickly turned the beer into a punchline. Bud has lost billions since this disastrous endeavor, with some executives taking leaves of absence over the fallout. If Bud’s evisceration in the marketplace over these woke antics isn’t a red flag, I don’t know what will serve as one.

Mulvaney’s latest victim of market brutalization was spotted at the Tony Awards: Tony the Tiger. Yes, Kellogg could be the next brand to enter consumer hell to appease the smallest of minorities in America. Will Frosted Flakes go the way of Bud Light? What Kellogg’s brand executives teased that something might be in the works (via NY Post):

Dylan Mulvaney, 26, proves blondes have more fun as she posed with Kellogg’s Tony the Tiger on her arms. The transgender influencer appeared on the 76th Tony Awards magenta carpet at United Palace Theater on Sunday evening, wearing a black diamond-embellished gown featuring a mesh corset that revealed her shoulders. Mulvaney posed alongside Tony the Tiger, who swapped out his iconic red scarf for a customized bow tie featuring his name. Tony was a “grrreat” gentleman holding Mulvaney’s train as she walked the carpet. They posed for several photos, exchanging smiles and laughs. The Tiger will present unique gold-filled cereal bowls engraved with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes at the Tonys afterparty. “Tony is thrilled to celebrate all the amazing talent and present them with a new ‘Tony’ moment after the curtain falls,” Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company told Fansided.

As a fan of Frosted Flakes, let’s hope the “new Tony moment” was merely the photo the pair took on the red carpet and nothing else. Though, I fear with companies obsessed with getting that good LGBT grade from the Human Rights Council, Kellogg is going to make cereals undergo a transition, with its final product being a ghastly creature that will repel most of the market. If the woke Left can ruin beer, of all things, they can destroy cereal.