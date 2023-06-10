The man known as the ‘Unabomber’ is dead. Ted Kaczynski, 81, was found unresponsive in his cell in North Carolina, having been transferred there for medical treatment (via Fox News):

Kaczynski was found dead around 8 a.m. at a federal prison in North Carolina, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told the Associated Press. A cause of death is uncertain. He had been moved to the federal prison medical facility in North Carolina in December 2021 after spending two decades in a federal Supermax prison in Colorado for a series of bombings that targeted scientists. Kaczynski was serving life without the possibility of parole following his 1996 arrest at the primitive cabin where he was living in western Montana. He pleaded guilty to setting 16 explosions that killed three people and injured 23 others in various parts of the country between 1978 and 1995.

Since his conviction, which carried multiple life sentences without parole, he had been an inmate at the ADX Florence ‘Supermax’ detention facility in Colorado. While a brilliant mathematician, Kaczynski suffered from mental health issues, finally resigning himself to a life of isolation in a small, off-the-grid cabin in Lincoln, Montana, and adopting a domestic terrorist agenda that included killing those he felt were part of our technological revolution.

Technological advancement is what Kaczynski felt led to class stratification and environmental decay, which he traces back to the Industrial Revolution. Consequently, Kaczynski started to mail bombs to companies, including Boeing, and individuals he felt were responsible for destroying the earth and society. It was a terror campaign that lasted nearly two decades. It’s the FBI’s most extensive and costly investigation in its history. He was arrested in 1996.

Another ‘supermax’ inmate also died recently, former FBI Agent Robert Hanssen, one of our most notorious traitors who spied for the Soviet Union and later the Russian Federation for over 20 years. The damage he caused remains classified, but the bureau has called Hanssen’s activities the worst intelligence disaster in the history of the United States.