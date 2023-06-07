We Should Be Very Nervous About Another Trump Indictment
Oversight Committee Blasts FBI Director in Resolution Calling for Contempt Proceedings
RNC Announces Plan to Beat Democrats at Their Own Game
A Key Piece of Evidence Is Potentially Missing in Elliot Page's Alleged Hate...
WATCH: Antifa Gets Pummeled by Anti-Woke Parents Outside CA School Board Meeting
California Responds to Florida Taking Credit for Recent Migrant Flights
CNN CEO to Step Down After Rocky Tenure
What's Missing From Pence's Presidential Launch Video
San Francisco Leaders Get a Wake-Up Call Days After Ad Campaign Runs Trying...
Shocking Proposal From South Africa's Ruling Party Would Implement Race Quotas for Water...
The Southern Poverty Law Center Gets More Unserious By the Day With Latest...
Gay Couple Says Target Refused to Sell Them a Pride-Themed Onesie
Good Riddance: One of the Worst Traitors in American History Is Dead
Pro-Life NFL Super Bowl Champion Finds a Classy Way to Stick It to...
Tipsheet

CNN Isn't Just Getting Rid of Its CEO. Here Are the Other Heads That Rolled at the Network.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 07, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

It was a brief tenure for Chris Licht at CNN. The now-former CEO was told to pack up his office—he’s out. As Julio noted this morning, Licht’s departure marks the end of one of the most tumultuous periods in the network’s history. Frankly, I thought he was slightly more tolerable than ex-chief Jeff Zucker, who resigned in February 2022 over an undisclosed relationship with the network’s chief marketing and communications executive. Licht appeared to at least want to make CNN less hyperbolic, firing a host of blowhards like John Harwood and Brian Stelter and demoting Don Lemon, who was later sacked, not having been able to adapt to his new morning slot with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins. 

He also summoned media reporter Oliver Darcy to his office to excoriate him for his emotionally soaked write-up of the network’s town hall event with former President Donald Trump. At this meeting, Darcy was reportedly left shaking. That event might have been the straw that broke the camel’s back, as staffers voiced their outrage and opposition to the highly rated segment. Longtime host and reporter Christiane Amanpour called out her employer in her commencement address at the Columbia Journalism School in May. 

Whatever the case, Licht is gone, but so are two other CNN executives: Matt Dornic and Kris Coratti. 

Recommended

We Should Be Very Nervous About Another Trump Indictment Matt Vespa

So, does this mean CNN will rehire all the people Licht fired?

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Should Be Very Nervous About Another Trump Indictment Matt Vespa
A Key Piece of Evidence Is Potentially Missing in Elliot Page's Alleged Hate Crime Story Matt Vespa
Former UPenn Swimmer Reveals Disturbing Details About Competing With Lia Thomas Madeline Leesman
He's Back: Tucker Carlson Releases the First Episode of His New Show Julio Rosas
Socialism Versus Nature John Stossel
RNC Announces Plan to Beat Democrats at Their Own Game Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
We Should Be Very Nervous About Another Trump Indictment Matt Vespa