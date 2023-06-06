What This Trail Camera Captured Is the Stuff of Nightmares

The footage could keep you up at night, straight nightmare fuel. What was an innocent project about nature that devolved into a bizarre incident? The owner of the footage is hoping it’s a prank. For those who participated they’re playing Russian roulette with their health. You don’t need a medical degree to know that eating rotting flesh from a dead animal isn’t safe. And yet, that’s what a nurse in Canada discovered on security camera footage: feral witches feasting on a dead deer.

Corinea Stanhope found a dead deer on her property, so she set up a trail camera to see what animals would be lured by the carcass. It should have been loaded with what you’d normally see in nature until two scantily clad women were captured eating the carcass. Stanhope is banking that this was a joke, which is why she hasn’t contacted the authorities (via Fox News):

A nurse and nature lover in Canada reportedly captured footage of what she said appeared to be "two witches holding a carcass-eating ritual" with a camera she set up near her home. "I don’t know what the heck was up with that," Corinea Stanhope, 36, of Powell River, British Columbia, told Kennedy News. "It really freaked us out, it’s not something you see every day." After coming across a deer carcass in a garden on her property, Stanhope said she set up the camera to surveil any animals that might take interest in the dead deer. "Me and my grandpa put up a trail camera to see if we could see animals, and we got a bobcat [on camera], which was pretty cool," she said, adding that her 76-year-old grandfather, Bob, was horrified when he checked the footage and saw what appeared to be scantily clad woman chomping down on the carcass at night. […] Stanhope noted that she was "creeped out" because the incident took place just a two-minute walk from her house and that she feared for the safety of her horses. […] The nurse hopes the incident was simply a prank or that the participants were "on some good drugs." She decided against contacting the police after her grandfather noted that nothing technically illegal had happened.

Stanhope elaborated further about the footage saying, “You can't really tell from the photos, but the hoof was brought right up to her mouth. I don't know if she was kissing it, smelling or eating it, but to touch a decaying carcass like that makes me feel sick – the amount of bacteria that must have been on there."

Yeah, pass me a barf bag, lady.

These feral witches emerged two minutes away from her home. I wouldn’t sleep again, at least until I investigated what was going on in the nearby woods.

Feral witches or two women high on drugs? What say you? Either way, it’s a very creepy event.