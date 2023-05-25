Here's What Tipped Off an Ex-Rolling Stone Reporter That the IRS Probe Into...
Libs and Fake Republicans Cackle Over DeSantis' Rocky Rollout, But They've Missed a Key Point

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 25, 2023 8:05 AM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Well, it’s now official. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is running for president. He’s Donald Trump’s chief opponent for the nomination, and the former president will probably be on Truth Social until 3 AM taking shots at DeSantis in all caps. The rollout occurred on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk, and it wasn’t smooth initially. Over 700,000 people chimed in, so the servers got overwhelmed, leading to crashes, audio issues, and other technical difficulties that plagued the event for nearly a half-an-hour. Liberals, fake Republicans, and some of Trump’s attack dogs piled on, noting how this was an out-of-touch method of announcing a presidential candidacy, among other things. Liberal media figures noted that if DeSantis had announced more conventionally on television, none of the technical issues would have happened, along with garnering a larger audience.

It's a cacophony of establishment media figures mad that they’re no longer gatekeepers for presidential elections, liberals who hate DeSantis, hardcore Trump supporters who want to take a challenger off the board, and the defrocked RINO operative class who are miserable and yearning to leech off another contract from anyone. Reportedly, over one million was raised within an hour of the Twitter Spaces announcement. Our Twitchy friends highlighted a key point missed by all: DeSantis will be everywhere soon; he didn’t need a rollout on the major networks. Second, all the vitriol directed at DeSantis about his 2024 rollout occurring on Twitter is being posted…on Twitter.

Also, can we focus on Ben Collins’ weird swipe at Twitter a few nights ago regarding the search algorithm? I agree with Stephen Miller; why was he looking up dead cats in a blender? 

Elon owns it, which means it’s now a mecca for Nazis, which is always the default reaction when liberals lose influence within a given medium. Grow up, dude.



