Libs and Fake Republicans Cackle Over DeSantis' Rocky Rollout, But They've Missed a Key Point

Well, it’s now official. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is running for president. He’s Donald Trump’s chief opponent for the nomination, and the former president will probably be on Truth Social until 3 AM taking shots at DeSantis in all caps. The rollout occurred on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk, and it wasn’t smooth initially. Over 700,000 people chimed in, so the servers got overwhelmed, leading to crashes, audio issues, and other technical difficulties that plagued the event for nearly a half-an-hour. Liberals, fake Republicans, and some of Trump’s attack dogs piled on, noting how this was an out-of-touch method of announcing a presidential candidacy, among other things. Liberal media figures noted that if DeSantis had announced more conventionally on television, none of the technical issues would have happened, along with garnering a larger audience.

JUST IN: Ron DeSantis 2024 campaign press secretary @BryanDGriffin announces they raised over $1 million in one hour — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) May 24, 2023

It's a cacophony of establishment media figures mad that they’re no longer gatekeepers for presidential elections, liberals who hate DeSantis, hardcore Trump supporters who want to take a challenger off the board, and the defrocked RINO operative class who are miserable and yearning to leech off another contract from anyone. Reportedly, over one million was raised within an hour of the Twitter Spaces announcement. Our Twitchy friends highlighted a key point missed by all: DeSantis will be everywhere soon; he didn’t need a rollout on the major networks. Second, all the vitriol directed at DeSantis about his 2024 rollout occurring on Twitter is being posted…on Twitter.

Do most GOP primary voters watch CNN? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 25, 2023

AP is just salty that they can’t get 0.01% as many views on any of their content 😂 https://t.co/xSfU5FpZ1K — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 25, 2023

Regardless of the technical difficulties 670,000+ people on Twitter waiting to listen to a campaign announcement is HISTORIC — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) May 24, 2023

They say you can judge a campaign by its first few minutes. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 24, 2023

Not tuning in but reveling in watching all the reporters and others lamenting on here how the Twitter Spaces with Ron and Elon is crashing or cutting out or whatever.



Metaphor or world will not long remember or both? — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) May 24, 2023

One reason it might be good to let the MSM broadcast a presidential announcement: the MSM knows how to broadcast it without crashing — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) May 24, 2023

The only reason people even know this is because of screenshots posted on Twitter lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 25, 2023





Also, can we focus on Ben Collins’ weird swipe at Twitter a few nights ago regarding the search algorithm? I agree with Stephen Miller; why was he looking up dead cats in a blender?

It’s been a right-wing talking point that Elon Musk fired 90% of the company and the site works just fine, and the second he absolutely needs it to work it is crashing people’s entire phones. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 24, 2023

Elon owns it, which means it's now a mecca for Nazis, which is always the default reaction when liberals lose influence within a given medium. Grow up, dude.





Thanks for highlighting this, Tom!



Our reporting forced Twitter to turn off autocomplete, or "typeahead search" in internal Twitter verbiage, across the whole site. They couldn't fix it otherwise.



Searching for cats on Twitter was a playground dare.https://t.co/zwPuwZF0Vd — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 17, 2023

Ben Collins: "Over the last few years I’ve had to go to the worst websites in the world every day. Like 8 chan ... 4chan, I don’t think I dread going to a site more than I dread going to Twitter every day, because you see that the dumbest stuff is underneath smart people, right?” pic.twitter.com/1Kio6b0BE3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 17, 2023

Why is he searching cat in a blender? https://t.co/zCa0zXW02D — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 17, 2023



