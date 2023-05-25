Bud Light's Transanity Leads to Them Giving Beer Away Virtually for Free for Memorial Day

Bud Light went woke, and now they’re going broke. The most popular beer in the country decided to commit market seppuku by partnering with a biological male feigning to be female, which has led to an epic sales bleed. They’re down close to thirty percent in sales from last year, with billions lost as customers refuse to drink the brew now that it’s become undrinkable. Bud Light didn’t need to do anything but decided to move away from its main customer base and somehow thought that a demographic that makes up less than three percent of the population would make up the difference. You need to know your audience, and Bud Light disregarded those key factors when they decided to greenlight this disastrous partnership.

With Memorial Day weekend upon us, beachgoers and barbeque aficionados who would normally have Bud Light in the coolers are not buying. The market decimation has become so bad that Bud Light is virtually giving away beer for free (via PennLive):

Customers that purchase a 15-pack of Budweiser beer this Memorial Day weekend can basically get it for free. Through May 31, beer drinkers can get up to a $15 rebate on the purchase price of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select and Budweiser Select 55 in a 15-pack or larger. The rebate, in the form of a digital prepaid card will be equivalent to the purchase price, up to $15. A quick check reveals that Target is selling 15-pack of Bud Light for $13.99. […] Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch have been reeling from backlash received because of a limited partnership with Dylan Mulvaney. Mulvaney, a transgender woman, documented her transition on TikTok and called it “365 Days of Girlhood.” Bud Light provided her with cans of beer with her picture on them.

And speaking of Target, they too have suffered massive losses for their woke nonsense, peddling transgender-friendly kids’ wear which led to $9 billion in losses in a week. The backlash caused some locations to make the trans gear, which included tuck-friendly swimwear, less visible in the store, while others took some items off the shelves entirely. No one wants this stuff, guys. The people have spoken; cut out the woke nonsense and just be normal.