Ron DeSantis Clinches Another Win for His State And It Has Illegals Trembling

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his 2024 candidacy tonight, coming on the heels of a new immigration enforcement measure that has some illegals leaving Florida. We must secure the border and deport people who shouldn’t be here. Joe Biden and the Democrats think otherwise, creating a humanitarian crisis at the southern border. It’s an invasion. And with Democrats occupying the White House, Republican governors are our best hope to curb the flow of illegal immigration until the next election.

On July 1, new measures in the Sunshine State will greatly degrade the ability of illegal aliens to move and live among us freely. It’s a win for the state and for the country—and DeSantis should highlight this new law prominently if he wants to catch up with Trump in the polls (via Axios):

So what you're saying is... the law is working? Good. https://t.co/6Sv2J05MVi — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 24, 2023

“Places restrictions on their livelihoods.” Give me a break.@GovRonDeSantis is enforcing the laws that @POTUS refuses to enforce, and it appears that enforcing those laws removes the incentive for criminal behavior.



This “woe is me” nonsense for unlawful behavior is tiring. https://t.co/wLFKY2Ma9H — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) May 24, 2023





An undocumented 22-year-old woman sat on her bed in Tampa last week and called her mother, listening to the ringing tone, hoping for another option. When her mother answered, the sound of her soft voice reminded the woman there weren't any. "We have to leave Florida," the woman said. What's happening: A new law that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed this month to tighten restrictions on Florida's undocumented community is driving immigrants out of the state. The legislation voids out-of-state driver's licenses for those without proof of citizenship, bars municipalities from using state money to issue identification cards for undocumented immigrants and requires most companies in Florida to verify the immigration status of new hires, among other restrictions. It also repeals a state law that allowed some undocumented immigrants to obtain a license to practice law in Florida. […] State of play: Some undocumented workers in South Florida are not coming to work or they are leaving job sites because of the law — which will come into effect July 1, CBS Miami reports.

No one has the right to come to the United States illegally. That is a fact, and it’s also the law when enforced correctly. The Trump administration stopped the flow of illegals that got out of hand under Obama but has become a total circus under Biden. If the federal government won’t enforce the law, it’s up to states, like Florida, to do the heavy lifting.