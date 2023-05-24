Insane Leftist Professor Fired for Threatening to Chop Up Reporter With Machete

We’ve discussed at length how higher education is not what it used to be. There’s nothing educational about most of today’s colleges. They’re bastions to mold young minds into warriors for Marxism. They’re leftist propaganda factories, and we’ve seen what happens to those who try and have a civil discussion with differing opinions. It’s not always conservative views. There have been Left-on-Left melees, further highlighting the insanity gripping college campuses. Virtually everything these people whine about isn’t the concern of real or working people. Once these left-wing degenerates graduate, they try and infest their workspaces, which explains why Target is trying to force transgender clothing onto kids and why Bud Light decided to self-immolate itself with a misguided marketing partnership with a dude masquerading as a woman.

PROFESSOR GONE WILD: Pro-abortion professor Shellyne Rodriquez curses at pro-life students and vandalizes table at Hunter College. pic.twitter.com/QNspuXB4KK — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) May 17, 2023

This episode of liberals gone wild takes us to New York City, Hunter College, where a left-wing professor who vandalized a pro-life student venue earlier this month was fired for threatening to chop up a New York Post reporter. It’s all on video:

The publication tried to ask Shellyne Rodriguez some questions at her Bronx apartment when she whipped out a machete, holding it to the neck of the reporter. She even proceeded to chase them on the sidewalk. This behavior is pure madness. Besides her machete rampage and inability to cope with a pro-life exhibit, she’s also suing the NYPD, claiming abuse during her arrest during the 2020 summer riots over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Apparently, whipping out knives or any stabbing weapons and threatening to kill them is the line at Hunter College, who promptly fired her over these transgressions (via NY Post):

Update: Aaaannnnndddd Shellyne Rodriguez, the ‘Machete Professor,’ is gone from Hunter Collegehttps://t.co/DYWjkCOcbm — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 24, 2023





The manic Manhattan college professor who threatened a Post reporter with a machete has been fired, the school said Tuesday — as it emerged she is suing the NYPD for allegedly abusing her during the 2020 George Floyd protests. Shellyne Rodriguez was sacked by Hunter College just hours after the adjunct professor was caught on camera holding the blade to the veteran reporter’s neck while threatening to “chop” him up outside her Bronx apartment. “Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action,” school spokesman Vince Dimiceli told The Post. “Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.” The unhinged art professor wielded the machete and spewed the menacing remarks after the veteran Postie approached her regarding a viral video that showed her flipping out on pro-life students at Hunter College earlier this month.

I faced my share of machete-wielding professors in college, but I kind of deserved it. https://t.co/VprKmLUZOG — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 23, 2023

So CUNY's Hunter College refused to fire Rodríguez after she trashed a pro-life table. https://t.co/pC4LgF9sD0 However, it said it would not tolerate another incident. How about holding a machete to a reporter's neck and saying that she will chop him up?https://t.co/XZLSJlpLil — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 23, 2023

I really wanted to headline this as MACHETE TEACHES, but Danny Trejo doesn’t deserve that kind of grief. Plus, today's #TEMS with @AHMalcolm!



Video of the day: Hunter College prof holds machete to reporter's neckhttps://t.co/qahxVYkvfc — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) May 23, 2023

Prof who vandalized pro-life display threatens reporter with a machete https://t.co/bQ1XgSkwhb — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 23, 2023

The day after Manhattan college professor Shellyne Rodriguez went viral for cursing out anti-abortion students, she held a machete to a NY Post reporter’s neck and made wild threats that she was going to “chop” him up.



https://t.co/mjWt87yfBx — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 24, 2023

“Machete wielding NYC professor” is the most 2023 headline of all time until maybe Thursday. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) May 24, 2023





There’s something wrong with these people, but conservatives are always portrayed as unhinged, disloyal, and the only ones capable of violence. We didn’t burn down half the country in 2020—that was left-wing rioters. Glad to see there are some actions viewed as intolerable by the leftist college administrations. Sheesh.