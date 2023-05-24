The White House's Latest Debt Ceiling Complaint Is Pure Desperation
Tipsheet

Insane Leftist Professor Fired for Threatening to Chop Up Reporter With Machete

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 24, 2023 12:05 PM
New York Post/Robert Miller

We’ve discussed at length how higher education is not what it used to be. There’s nothing educational about most of today’s colleges. They’re bastions to mold young minds into warriors for Marxism. They’re leftist propaganda factories, and we’ve seen what happens to those who try and have a civil discussion with differing opinions. It’s not always conservative views. There have been Left-on-Left melees, further highlighting the insanity gripping college campuses. Virtually everything these people whine about isn’t the concern of real or working people. Once these left-wing degenerates graduate, they try and infest their workspaces, which explains why Target is trying to force transgender clothing onto kids and why Bud Light decided to self-immolate itself with a misguided marketing partnership with a dude masquerading as a woman.

This episode of liberals gone wild takes us to New York City, Hunter College, where a left-wing professor who vandalized a pro-life student venue earlier this month was fired for threatening to chop up a New York Post reporter. It’s all on video:


The publication tried to ask Shellyne Rodriguez some questions at her Bronx apartment when she whipped out a machete, holding it to the neck of the reporter. She even proceeded to chase them on the sidewalk. This behavior is pure madness. Besides her machete rampage and inability to cope with a pro-life exhibit, she’s also suing the NYPD, claiming abuse during her arrest during the 2020 summer riots over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Apparently, whipping out knives or any stabbing weapons and threatening to kill them is the line at Hunter College, who promptly fired her over these transgressions (via NY Post): 

The manic Manhattan college professor who threatened a Post reporter with a machete has been fired, the school said Tuesday — as it emerged she is suing the NYPD for allegedly abusing her during the 2020 George Floyd protests. 

Shellyne Rodriguez was sacked by Hunter College just hours after the adjunct professor was caught on camera holding the blade to the veteran reporter’s neck while threatening to “chop” him up outside her Bronx apartment. 

“Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action,” school spokesman Vince Dimiceli told The Post. 

“Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.” 

The unhinged art professor wielded the machete and spewed the menacing remarks after the veteran Postie approached her regarding a viral video that showed her flipping out on pro-life students at Hunter College earlier this month. 


There’s something wrong with these people, but conservatives are always portrayed as unhinged, disloyal, and the only ones capable of violence. We didn’t burn down half the country in 2020—that was left-wing rioters. Glad to see there are some actions viewed as intolerable by the leftist college administrations. Sheesh.

