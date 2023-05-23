The Mask Mandate Is Back for These Unfortunate Souls in DC

If you thought the mask mandates were gone, think again. The COVID pandemic is over. Everyone, lefties included, has muted the insane rantings about things re-opening from the panic peddlers on social media. Life has returned to normal, though I still see some people wearing masks in public, which is insane. Yet, for those who want to be admitted to the DC bar, that 12-exam will require applicants to wear a mask. Better yet, this comes after a new study from Germany discovered that pervasive mask-wearing leads to impaired concentration and degraded cognitive abilities due to increased levels of carbon dioxide(via Washington Free Beacon):

The Washington, D.C., bar will require all applicants to wear masks when they sit for the city’s 12-hour bar exam in July, according to test instructions reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. "At this time applicants will be required to wear a mask fully covering their mouth and nose during the exam," the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, which administers the test, told registered test-takers in a Thursday memo. "Any additional COVID-19 safety and health procedures will be announced closer to the exam." The requirement comes on the heels of a German study that found masks expose users to toxic levels of carbon dioxide, which can cause "difficulty concentrating," "reduced cognitive performance, impaired decision-making and reduced speed of cognitive solutions." It also follows a study by the Cochrane Review—long considered the Bible for evidence-based medicine—that found masking "probably makes little or no difference" in the spread of COVID-19. Though the D.C. court system dropped its mask mandate in April, face coverings are still required at the D.C. Court of Appeals, according to an announcement for the 2023 bar exam. The mandate makes D.C. a regional outlier: Neither Maryland nor Virginia are requiring masks at their respective bar exams, and the city of Washington, D.C., no longer requires masks in most government buildings. The Court of Appeals did not respond to a request for comment.

Two things are sadly unsurprising, one of which is that DC continues to adhere to science fiction regarding masks and COVID prevention. The second is the carbon dioxide concentration while wearing masks for extended periods of time. I had to travel across the country for Christmas two years ago and thought I would suffocate. My ears also felt like they were going to fall off.

It's startling that after all this time, with everything open and all the phony protocols ushered in under the quasi-Fauci medical dictatorship—some folks still think masks are the silver bullet in preventing the spread of this specific pathogen. Unless every test-taker wears a mask custom-fitted for their face, it’s a useless prevention method. Even worse, it could screw over some test scores due to the exposure to increased carbon dioxide levels.

***

UPDATE: It looks like it might be lifted, but the powers that be are not pleased.

NEW: DC bar officials say they will "likely" lift the mask requirement for the city’s upcoming bar exam after my story yesterday.



But, judging from emails obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, they aren’t happy about it.🧵https://t.co/3KsBtyceGR — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 19, 2023



