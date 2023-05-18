Scientific American Editor Gets Destroyed After Posting Mortifying Tweet About Gender

Facts are stubborn things. Some are immovable, incapable of change because that wouldn’t be reality. The Left has long held a smug disposition of being the pro-science movement, a war cry commonly heard regarding global warming. As liberals are desperate to navigate the waters with the line that biological males are women, they’ve hit the sandbar. And it’s been a messy and horrifying descent into science fiction.

There are only two genders: male and female. There is no non-binary sub-class, nor will that ever be the case; such a fantasy could only exist in the faculty lounge at Berkeley. As liberals struggle with biological facts, we have this embarrassing tweet from the editor-in-chief of Scientific American magazine about white-throated sparrows to sell gender fluidity.

“White-throated sparrows have four chromosomally distinct sexes that pair up in fascinating ways P.S. Nature is amazing. P.P.S. Sex is not binary,” wrote Laura Helmuth. She got fact-checked quickly, apparently blocked the fact-checkers who called her out, and then modified who could comment on the tweet. To make matters even more humiliating for this science writer, the article link says these birds are separated into males and females. Last, as some already noted, humans are not birds.

White-throated sparrows have four chromosomally distinct sexes that pair up in fascinating ways

P.S. Nature is amazing

P.P.S. Sex is not binary https://t.co/NJhQI6uC0q via @audubonsociety — Laura Helmuth (@laurahelmuth) May 17, 2023

Oops. I think you accidentally blocked this guy. #science pic.twitter.com/95kMgybybg — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) May 18, 2023

This article seems to say they are male and female: pic.twitter.com/V3H0p5JREN — Alexander (@datepsych) May 17, 2023

No they don’t have “four chromosomally distinct sexes”. Why are you lying? — Emma Hilton (@FondOfBeetles) May 17, 2023

EMBARRASSING:



Observe as the editor-in-chief of @sciam gets ratioed after posting a moronic tweet, blocks those who fact-check her, gets slammed by Community Notes, and then shuts off replies to stop the bleeding. https://t.co/wOInahwDFQ — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) May 18, 2023

What’s essentially happening here is the evolution of two mating pairs. One pair with a set of unique chromosomes, and another pair with a different set of unique chromosomes.



Both pairs still produce sperm and eggs, not additional gamete types. Thus, just two sexes. — Zach Elliott (@zaelefty) May 17, 2023

To say that these make four sexes is to conflate variation in genetics and reproductive behavior with sexes.



Sexes have a specific meaning in biology. pic.twitter.com/2wbJZKo5N3 — Zach Elliott (@zaelefty) May 17, 2023





This post should be deleted. Don’t protect your tweets. Don’t block other people from calling you out on your science illiteracy. Delete it, post an apology/clarification, and take the “L.” It’s embarrassing how the Left will twist things to satisfy their worldview, even if that means torching biological science. The other byproduct of selling the public that people with male genitalia can be women is that it degrades and cheapens womanhood. And these people are also supposed to be the feminists of the world. As progressives took crazy pills over this issue, conservatives have found themselves unintentionally being the movement protecting female spaces because we know the differences in gender.