With Trump Victorious Over the FBI, Let's Revisit These Horrific Russian Collusion Takes

It’s over. This long, tortured nightmare of a story has finally ended, though we’ve known it was a rotting pile of fake news from the start. There was no Russian collusion. Trump is not an agent of the Kremlin. And Hillary Clinton will never be president of the United States; she lost the 2016 election. The FBI, a once prestigious and objective investigative agency, is now marred by scandal, forever stained by their election interference. And should be regarded as a soft Stasi that serves at the behest of the Democratic Party.

The Durham report eviscerated the FBI, notably that there wasn’t any evidence to launch an investigation into Trump on these cockamamie collusion charges. Political bias and animus drove the bureau to execute this phony probe into Donald Trump, the former president vindicated for rightly saying he’s the victim of a witch hunt.

There’s a lot to unpack and many people to torch in the coming days, but let’s look at some of the Trump-Russian collusion takes that were especially heinous over the years.

To start, we have Jonah Goldberg, the political commentator broken by the Trump surge in 2016. In 2017, he said that when it comes to integrity, then-FBI Director James Comey, who oversaw this fiasco, “wins ten times out of ten.” The report puts Comey’s credibility and professionalism through the shredder, saying that he abandoned department policy and “fealty” to the law as well.

.@JonahNRO: "If it's a contest between James Comey's credibility and Donald Trump's credibility," Comey wins "10 out of 10 times." pic.twitter.com/BemZww1hya — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 4, 2017

The Report's elaborate details shred James Comey's claims of professionalism. Yet, Comey continues to sell books on his vision of "ethical leadership" after overseeing what Durham calls an abandonment of "fealty" to the law and standards of the FBI. https://t.co/bRQQl5U8Mf — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 15, 2023





Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said that the DOJ IG’s report on the Clinton email probe showed no bias in the FBI’s investigation; facts drove them. Well, that’s not exactly what the IG report said:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein says IG report "conclusively refutes" claims of political motivation by Pres. Trump, Attorney General Barr.



"There is no Deep State. Simply put, the FBI investigation was motivated by facts, not bias."https://t.co/c868WmzANb pic.twitter.com/lSehyUO2YD — ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2019

Hillary Clinton–she never lies:

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

And finally, there’s David French, who is just too easy and not worth any more time but suffice to say you could probably roast him better in the comment section below. And yes, his Twitter account was very quiet when Durham released his findings.

David French really nailed it on this one. pic.twitter.com/Oob2SrnJM0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 16, 2023

Nothing says integrity that burying exculpatory evidence to salvage illegal spy warrants on American citizens, am I right?

Durham report concludes that FBI had evidence the Steele Dossier could have been sourced to Russian disinformation and didn't disclose this fact to keep getting warrants to spy on Trump. pic.twitter.com/61pbBO0kNb — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 15, 2023





Not a pretty picture: Durham report states that "FBI's confirmation bias" includes, "at a minimum, the following information that was simply ignored or in some fashion rationalized away": pic.twitter.com/NKXpudSOhR — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 15, 2023



