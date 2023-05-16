Why the FBI's New Rules Could Be 'Fruitless'
Durham's Investigation Asked These Questions and Found 'Sobering' Answers
Of Course, Noted Liar Andrew McCabe Had This to Say About the Durham...
The Surprising Issue Uniting Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill This Week
The Russia Collusion Hoax Is Just the Beginning
The Durham Probe Has Proven Collusion – Between Government Agencies and the Media...
James O'Keefe Is Out With a New Undercover Video on Tucker's 'Ouster'
Daniel Penny's Attorney Speaks Out
A Biological Man Is on the Cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue
AP Goes With Quite the Headline on Durham Report
Sorority Sisters Say They Live in ‘Constant Fear’ of Trans Member
'Clean House:' DeSantis Rips 'Weaponized' Feds Over Durham Probe Findings
Pro-Life Group Responds to 2024 Candidate Saying an Abortion Ban Isn’t ‘Realistic’
Once Again, Even Louder, For the People in the Back: There Was No...
Tipsheet

Peter Strzok Isn't Taking the Durham Report Findings Very Well

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 16, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Disgraced FBI Agent Peter Strzok isn’t taking the latest Russian collusion update well. Maybe that’s because the report submitted by Special Counsel John Durham, which totaled over 300 pages, eviscerated the FBI and finally concluded that the whole investigation was a hoax. Not a shred of tangible evidence could suggest that Donald Trump was colluding with Moscow, and there was certainly not enough to greenlight a full-blown counterintelligence probe into the matter. The report confirmed what we already knew but took a katana to the credibility and professionalism the bureau prided itself on for decades. The FBI is the Democratic Party’s errand boy, and the report, like other IG reports on the Department of Justice, points to political bias as the primary motivator with all these witch-hunt inquiries into the former president.

Strzok responded to the Durham findings predictably:

He had to double down. Strzok wrote a book about how he was right about Trump and Russian collusion. He would have to return his advance if he admitted that his unprofessional demeanor and bias blinded him into signing off on a spy operation against the Trump campaign. Through the Durham investigation, we also know that the FBI had evidence that the Steele Dossier, which provided the cause for the counterintelligence probe, might have been riddled with Russian disinformation. It was a paid opposition research project paid for by the Clinton campaign. It was unverifiable and is now regarded as a fancy work of fiction. The bureau suffocated that exculpatory evidence to keep their illegal spy warrants on Trump and his people intact. 

Recommended

The Russia Collusion Hoax Is Just the Beginning Spencer Brown

Strzok was a top counterintelligence agent whose extramarital tryst with FBI lawyer Lisa Page highlighted how standards had fallen. Not over their dalliance but the tens of thousands of anti-Trump text messages, including one that had Strzok assuring Page that they would stop Trump. He was fired shortly after his testimony before Congress on the matter. Strzok was in the human resources department, demoted after his extramarital affair was revealed to then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who took over the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation. 

Grab a drink and watch the show; we have other folks who are not going to be Durham’s conclusions well.

Tags: RUSSIA COLLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Russia Collusion Hoax Is Just the Beginning Spencer Brown
Sorority Sisters Say They Live in ‘Constant Fear’ of Trans Member Madeline Leesman
AP Goes With Quite the Headline on Durham Report Rebecca Downs
The Key Detail That's Found in Every Investigation About Trump or the 2016 Election Matt Vespa
'Clean House:' DeSantis Rips 'Weaponized' Feds Over Durham Probe Findings Guy Benson
Liberal Racism and the Truth About ‘White Supremacy’ Derek Hunter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Russia Collusion Hoax Is Just the Beginning Spencer Brown