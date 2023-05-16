Peter Strzok Isn't Taking the Durham Report Findings Very Well

Disgraced FBI Agent Peter Strzok isn’t taking the latest Russian collusion update well. Maybe that’s because the report submitted by Special Counsel John Durham, which totaled over 300 pages, eviscerated the FBI and finally concluded that the whole investigation was a hoax. Not a shred of tangible evidence could suggest that Donald Trump was colluding with Moscow, and there was certainly not enough to greenlight a full-blown counterintelligence probe into the matter. The report confirmed what we already knew but took a katana to the credibility and professionalism the bureau prided itself on for decades. The FBI is the Democratic Party’s errand boy, and the report, like other IG reports on the Department of Justice, points to political bias as the primary motivator with all these witch-hunt inquiries into the former president.

Strzok responded to the Durham findings predictably:

Paul Manafort - guilty

Rick Gates - guilty

Mike Flynn - guilty

George Papadopouolos - guilty

Roger Stone - guilty

Michael Cohen - guilty

Konstantin Kilimnik - wanted, $250k reward



Michael Sussman - not guilty

Igor Danchenko - not guilty



Point me to the confirmation bias here? — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) May 15, 2023

The entire thread from @emptywheel does an excellent job of picking apart the stunning “lack of analytical rigor” within the Durham Report.



I’ll probably write a Substack post with my thoughts, but feeling awash in Brandolini’s Law right now. https://t.co/zsdLz9mhHz — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) May 16, 2023

A little history from @charlie_savage about what can happen when a chain of command intervenes to “urge” employees to “agree” to an interview in a criminal investigation.



Gift link:https://t.co/ljIG20SHxR — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) May 16, 2023

He had to double down. Strzok wrote a book about how he was right about Trump and Russian collusion. He would have to return his advance if he admitted that his unprofessional demeanor and bias blinded him into signing off on a spy operation against the Trump campaign. Through the Durham investigation, we also know that the FBI had evidence that the Steele Dossier, which provided the cause for the counterintelligence probe, might have been riddled with Russian disinformation. It was a paid opposition research project paid for by the Clinton campaign. It was unverifiable and is now regarded as a fancy work of fiction. The bureau suffocated that exculpatory evidence to keep their illegal spy warrants on Trump and his people intact.

Strzok was a top counterintelligence agent whose extramarital tryst with FBI lawyer Lisa Page highlighted how standards had fallen. Not over their dalliance but the tens of thousands of anti-Trump text messages, including one that had Strzok assuring Page that they would stop Trump. He was fired shortly after his testimony before Congress on the matter. Strzok was in the human resources department, demoted after his extramarital affair was revealed to then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who took over the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation.

The Report's elaborate details shred James Comey's claims of professionalism. Yet, Comey continues to sell books on his vision of "ethical leadership" after overseeing what Durham calls an abandonment of "fealty" to the law and standards of the FBI. https://t.co/bRQQl5U8Mf — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 15, 2023

Not a pretty picture: Durham report states that "FBI's confirmation bias" includes, "at a minimum, the following information that was simply ignored or in some fashion rationalized away": pic.twitter.com/NKXpudSOhR — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 15, 2023

Durham report concludes that FBI had evidence the Steele Dossier could have been sourced to Russian disinformation and didn't disclose this fact to keep getting warrants to spy on Trump. pic.twitter.com/61pbBO0kNb — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 15, 2023

According to an FBI CHS in early 2016, the Clinton Campaign was "fully aware" of and "ok with" a foreign contribution in violation of federal law.



The FBI agent didn't get receipts - and asked the source to stay away from the Clinton campaign. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

The Carter Page FISA was submitted under intense pressure from the FBI leadership.



FBI Director James Comey, in particulary, wanted the Carter Page FISA - badly.



Comey to McCabe: "Where is the FISA, where is the FISA?" pic.twitter.com/voeI2Fg9th — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

FBI Deputy Asst Director for Counterintelligence, Dina Corsi -



Ordered the FBI team "not to write any more memoranda or analytical pieces"



Corsi was speaking for FBI leadership. pic.twitter.com/2357Zl5EKH — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

The FBI paid Steele primary subsource Igor Danchenko a total of $220K.



The FBI - after it learned Danchenko lied to them, and during the Durham investigation - proposed future payments of $300K.



Payments that would have kept Danchenko under wraps. pic.twitter.com/lydAj8ziPq — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 15, 2023

Grab a drink and watch the show; we have other folks who are not going to be Durham’s conclusions well.