Why Georgia's Championship Football Team Rejected Biden's White House Invitation

Georgia’s football program is elite. They’re rolling. They’ve won back-to-back college championships and have developed a defense that’s caught the eye of many NFL franchises, primarily the Philadelphia Eagles, who took most of the defensive backs in this year’s draft. The Bulldogs are rolling with Coach Kirby Smart at the helm, but why haven’t they been to the White House? It’s customary for the winning team to visit the president of the United States. Trump famously had a fast food feast for 2019’s Louisiana State University football team, arguably one of the best squads ever assembled.

It's now May; where’s the photo opportunity with Biden and the Bulldogs? It won’t happen because Georgia rejected the invitation sent last week. The game occurred in January. Inviting the 2023 College Football Playoff champions is a no-brainer move. This task was too great for Biden’s staff, who fumbled the ball here. And it’s not just Joe Biden who is looking like an idiot; Jill wanted to invite both LSU and Iowa women’s basketball teams after the NCAA tournament, an awful idea shot down by LSU’s champion forward Angel Reese (via NY Post):

Georgia repeated as national champions but will not have a second consecutive corresponding White House visit. The Bulldogs announced Tuesday that they are declining Joe Biden’s invitation to attend what is being deemed “College Athlete Day” on June 12. “The University of Georgia first received on May 3 an invitation for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12,” Georgia’s athletic association said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year.” Several months back, there were gripes among Georgia supporters that the team had not been invited sooner. “It is our hope that this repeat championship team can join the many teams prior that have been honored by the President,” a bipartisan group of Georgia’s congressional delegation wrote to the White House in January, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Georgia is out, but LSU’s women’s basketball team will visit on May 26. Still, these are the easy things, Joe. Did you forget to invite these people? It’s not like you have a jam-packed schedule. The issues you must resolve could scale K2, but we all know you’re not doing anything about it.