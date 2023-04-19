How a Local Wrestling Match Became the Subject of a Police Investigation

A high school wrestling match in Illinois is now the subject of a police investigation after a sore loser wrestler sucker punched his opponent. After the bout, the wrestler who lost decided to throw a punch against his opponent, knocking the kid out. The parents of Cooper Corder, the assaulted wrestler, were rightfully livid before coaches and staff intervened to calm the situation. According to reports, the high schooler who threw the punch, Hafid Alicea, lost 14-2, which explains the frustration, but that’s no excuse. Both sides are reportedly cooperating with police (via Daily Caller):

Disgusting footage from #wrestling match in Des Plaines, Illinois.



Here is Hafid Alicea (Maine West HS) SUCKER PUNCHING Cooper Corder (SPAR Wrestling Academy) after losing 14-2.



Even worse, he fakes a hand shake and then floors Corder after their Freestyle match for 3rd place. pic.twitter.com/UryZ3O5P1M — Talen Guzman (@TalenGuzman) April 18, 2023





Located in Oak Park, Illinois, Oak Park River Forest High School hosted the “Beat The Streets” tournament April 8, and at one point during the event, Maine West High School’s Hafid Alicea was beaten by SPAR Wrestling Academy’s Cooper Corder. And not only did Alicea take a loss, he was absolutely hammered — evident of the 14-2 final match score. […] Corder reportedly suffered a broken nose, according to TMZ Sports, and unfortunately will be forced to wear a special face mask when he wrestles in upcoming matches. Talking with TMZ Sports, an Oak Park Police Dept. spokesperson said Tuesday that the parents of both minors are cooperating with their investigation.

Professional athletes have games or matches where they’ve poorly performed, and heavily favored teams have gone on to blow it in the playoffs. We’ve seen it time and again. And yes, there have been times when melees have broken out—it used to happen more in hockey. But fisticuffs is part of the sport, at least it used to be.

There’s no boxing after wrestling. If Alicea wants to do UFC, then that’s different, but you’re in high school, man. This punch was an assault, and depending on what happens could have serious consequences, especially if criminal charges are filed. One must hope that probation, counseling, and maybe getting kicked off their wrestling team will satisfy all involved.

You lost a match, kid. It’s not the end of the world.