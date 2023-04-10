Expelled TN Democrat Is Inching Closer to Getting His Job Back

Expelled Tennessee Democrat Justin Jones could get his job back, at least on paper. Buried in the ledes of many stories on the Nashville City Council’s vote to reappoint Jones is that he must run for re-election. The council supposedly has the votes to reappoint both Democratic state representatives who were booted for their role in the March 30 storming of the state capitol. Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were shown the exit by Tennessee Republicans who hold a supermajority in the state House. Rep. Gloria Johnson narrowly avoided expulsion (via WaPo):

Local officials voted Monday to reinstate one of the two Black Democratic lawmakers expelled by Republican state lawmakers for leading a gun-control protest on the House floor after a fatal school shooting. The vote by the Nashville Metro Council to give Rep. Justin Jones, 27, his job back comes just a few days after Tennessee Republicans expelled Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson of Memphis for leading a gun-control protest from the House floor with a bullhorn. The Shelby County Commission is expected on vote on whether to reappoint Pearson on Wednesday. Their expulsions last week were the latest move by Republican state leaders around the country to openly stifle dissent in a majority Republican statehouse. The actions brought once again to the fore the country’s divisions over gun control, race and freedom of speech. […] Jones and Pearson, if reappointed, will still have to run for reelection in a special election since their appointment is taking place more than 12 months before the next state election in November 2024.

The ‘Tennessee Three’ story is a welcome oasis for the media who were hell-bent on not covering the happenings in Nashville, the site of the Covenant School shooting where an unhinged transgender, Audrey Hale, shot and killed six people. Covenant being a private Christian school as the intended target, was not incidental, as Hale, a biological female who identified as a male, plotted this attack for months. Police killed Hale during the assault on March 27.

Now, all media attention can be redirected toward these state Democrats who violently rebelled against an elected body. These are their rules, not ours, regarding these acts of civil disobedience. Insurrection for gun control has the blessing of the Left and their allies in the media. That was expected. Mr. Pearson also appears to have the votes for reinstatement as well.

Tennessee State House Speaker Cameron Sexton said should both men be reappointed; he would seat them.