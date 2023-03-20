We're Trying to Rehash This Old COVID Theory Again

Are we seriously going to entertain this new theory about the coronavirus? Frankly, I don’t care about the pandemic or the disease; it’s over. We’re all back to living our lives. We have therapeutics to manage the worst symptoms and vaccines should anyone wish to take them. The only part of me that wants to entertain the origin story is to get payback for those who were banned and de-platformed for voicing the correct theory about COVID emanating from a lab leak. This position was considered conspiratorial, even racist, which led to scores of people being censored or banned from social media. Once again, the establishment media was wrong; we were correct; they’re wrong about everything.

Yet, we now have a new theory about the origin of the coronavirus: the raccoon dog. No, I’m not kidding. They’re trying to resurrect the wet market theory, so let’s entertain this if it’s only for a good laugh (via NY Post):

Three years after COVID-19 brought the world to its knees, the scientific community remains bitterly divided over the origins of the virus, despite the growing consensus that it was manufactured inside the Wuhan Institute of Virology during gain-of-function research. But a new analysis of genetic material from the infamous Wuhan wet market points to a new unlikely culprit — the raccoon dog. Analysis of genetic sequences collected from the market in January 2020 shows that raccoon dogs being illegally sold at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market may have been carrying and shedding the virus at the outbreak of the pandemic, according to a wild new report in the Atlantic. However, researchers who conducted the analysis have expressed caution about their own findings, which do not conclusively prove that raccoon dogs were the original host of the virus. The findings have also been met with derision by some politicians and pundits, with one saying the racoon dog hypothesis is nothing more than a distraction from growing evidence that the virus leaked from a lab.

The best part is the study is inconclusive. They don’t want to say definitively that the raccoon dog was the host because it’s wrong. We know that it might not be the raccoon dog, but it also could be, says a study. And people want to know why the science community has lost its credibility because they played the same games with the containment protocols. It’s not the raccoon dog. The virus came from the Wuhan coronavirus lab, which everyone and their mother figured out in less than five minutes.