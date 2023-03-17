Project Veritas Exposes What We've Suspected About the COVID Vaccine

Young Americans are dying all over from cardiac events; at least, that’s what it feels like, but the data support it. Cardiac episodes have spiked in the 18-34 demographic, which began two years ago. I wonder what mass epidemiological event occurred that would spur such a spike in cases of young people dying suddenly. It’s not like there was some vaccine that was rushed to market, protected by a legal shield, which government entities forced down our throats. Oh wait, that was COVID, and millions who refused to get the vaccine were threatened with termination of employment or social ostracization. Well, Project Veritas found documents from Pfizer showing that the vaccine did show that one of the side effects was increased risk of myocarditis (via Project Veritas):

BREAKING: Confidential @Pfizer Documents Reveal Pharmaceutical Giant Had ‘Evidence’ Suggesting ‘Increased Risk of Myocarditis’ Following COVID-19 Vaccinations in Early 2022



"“There is evidence that suggests patients who receive a COVID-19 vaccine are at an increased risk of… https://t.co/7rrh33DPXx pic.twitter.com/ZtJMocJiJP — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) March 16, 2023





“There is evidence that suggests patients who receive a COVID-19 vaccine are at an increased risk of myocarditis.” • “Onset was typically within several days after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (from Pfizer or Moderna), and cases have occurred more often after the second dose than the first dose.” [PAGE 19] • “The reasons for male predominance in myocarditis and pericarditis incidence post COVID-19 vaccination remain unknown.” [PAGE 28] • “The pattern of cases conform, as per the label, to a pattern of myocarditis cases occurring in majority of young males below 29 years of age within the first two weeks postvaccination...” [PAGE 19] • “Since April 2021, increased cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported in the United States after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna), particularly in adolescents and young adults (CDC 2021).” [PAGE 18] • “Myocarditis events were defined as encounters with a billing or encounter diagnosis consistent with an ICD10-CM or SNOMED CT code for myocarditis which fell within two weeks of receiving dose 1, 2, or 3 of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.” • “Incidence rates of myocarditis were measured for each vaccine dose with denominator signifying the total number of patients receiving that dose and numerator signifying the total number of patients meeting the above criteria for an encounter for myocarditis following that dose.”

And sadly, nothing will come from these developments because Big Pharma got an immunity shield before this went to the market and made billions in profits. These clowns even cooked up an overblown blood clot side effect in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to remove them from the market equation. Granted, it’s a bit of a sour note sharing Project Veritas' findings since James O’Keefe is no longer there. However, this is another example of why the government’s credibility on COVID has degraded during this pandemic. It was a pervasive slew of contradictory containment protocols that quickly ventured into the realm of the absurd. Now this potentially deadly heart cocktail over a virus with a 99.8 percent survivability rate. And to cap it all off, those who had recovered from the initial infection were just as protected from severe illness as those who got two doses of this alleged heart killer.