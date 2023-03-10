House Unanimously Passes Bill Forcing Intelligence Czar to Declassify All Docs on COVID

Nicely put, Stephen Miller: “your move, old man.” That’s all that can be said about the recent bill heading to Joe Biden’s desk, calling for the intelligence community to declassify all documents about the origins of the coronavirus. With the political climate, especially over this pandemic regarding the ineffective containment protocols forced down our throats, you'd think this would be an impossible legislative hurdle. As it turns out, this was probably one of the most bipartisan pieces of legislation sent to Biden for signature. The House voted unanimously to declassify the documents by a 419-0 vote.

Your move, old man. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 10, 2023

As Jim Geraghty of the National Review observed, that means Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) agreed about something; this is history. The question now is whether Biden will sign off on this measure or veto it due to national security concerns, which confirms what we’ve all assumed about this tale: it probably came from a lab, and Biden is trying to protect as many people as he can by using his pen. The liberal media will appreciate the gesture as it will most likely save them from eating a K2-sized mountain of crow for labeling others who said it was probably a lab experiment gone awry as racist (via Associated Press):

The bill passed 419-0. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez voted for it. Marjorie Taylor Greene voted for it. Sheila Jackson Lee voted for it. Lauren Boebert voted for it. Hakeem Jeffries voted for it. Kevin McCarthy voted for it.https://t.co/msfoFv5fvW — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) March 10, 2023

Which is a de facto admission that the U.S. government knows something that it fears the consequences of the public learning. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) March 10, 2023





The House voted unanimously Friday to declassify U.S. intelligence information about the origins of COVID-19, a sweeping show of bipartisan support near the third anniversary of the start of the deadly pandemic. The 419-0 vote was final congressional approval of the bill, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk. It’s unclear whether the president will sign the measure into law, and the White House said the matter was under review. “We’re taking a look at the bill,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Debate in the House was brief and to the point: Americans have questions about how the deadly virus started and what can be done to prevent future outbreaks. “The American public deserves answers to every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rep. Michael Turner, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. That includes, he said, “how this virus was created and, specifically, whether it was a natural occurrence or was the result of a lab-related event.”

Dr. Fauci is probably not pleased, as he greenlit a competing study to debunk the COVID lab leak theory.