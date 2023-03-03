Time for a Reckoning Against the Mexican Cartels and China
Ron DeSantis' CPAC Mistake
President's Physician Says Biden Had 'Cancerous Tissue' Removed Last Month
Is This Why Joe Biden Won't Visit East Palestine?
Biden's FAA Nominee Can't Answer a Single Question About Aviation
Alex Murdaugh Sentenced by South Carolina Judge
Now a Florida Republican Targets the Press With a Blogger Registration Bill
DeSantis Would Rather Hang Out With the Caviar Crowd Instead of the Meatloaf...
Pro-Lifers Cheer Major Pharmacy's Decision About Dispensing the Abortion Pill
The Biden Tweet That Reportedly 'Infuriated' Democrats
A New York Teacher Manipulated Student to Become Trans, Causing Her to Become...
Walgreens Says It Will Not Dispense Abortion Pills in Several States
Blue Virginia? Youngkin Approval Surges, and Things Are Looking Rough for Joe
Hershey’s Women’s Day Campaign Faces Backlash for Including a Biological Male
Tipsheet

No, Ukraine Aid Isn't a Top Priority, Mitch McConnell

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 03, 2023 4:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is on board with one Biden initiative: funding the administration’s war packages to Ukraine. The Kentucky Republican claims this is a top priority among Republicans. Polling suggests otherwise, and it’s not just members of the GOP—the nation at large is starting to get tired of the Ukraine excursion that’s rapidly becoming yet another endless war for the United States, albeit by proxy. The situation on the ground there is stalemated because Russia’s military is racked by incompetence, coupled with shoddy weapons and tactics, while the Ukrainians have some of the best weapons but lack the manpower to rout Russian forces entirely. 

That’s the 30,000-foot overview, but if this conflict requires NATO troops, specifically our forces, to move the needle, and there have been insinuations to that effect, then this whole affair could take an ugly turn. Biden is a disaster abroad, but let’s hope what little brain activity he has left knows the danger that could come from American troops being deployed. At any rate, support for the war and the confidence that Biden can handle it is decreasing (via Associated Press):

Support among the American public for providing Ukraine weaponry and direct economic assistance has softened as the Russian invasion nears a grim one-year milestone, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Forty-eight percent say they favor the U.S. providing weapons to Ukraine, with 29% opposed and 22% saying they’re neither in favor nor opposed. In May 2022, less than three months into the war, 60% of U.S. adults said they were in favor of sending Ukraine weapons. 

Americans are about evenly divided on sending government funds directly to Ukraine, with 37% in favor and 38% opposed, with 23% saying neither. 

[…] 

The poll shows 19% of Americans have a great deal of confidence in Biden’s ability to handle the situation in Ukraine, while 37% say they have only some confidence and 43% have hardly any. 

[…] 

Overall, the poll shows that about a quarter of Americans, 26%, now say the U.S. should have a major role in the situation, down from as high as 40% in March 2022. Still, 49% say the U.S. should have a minor role, and just 24% say it should have no role. 

Since last March, the percentage of Democrats saying the U.S. should have a major role has dipped slightly from 48% to 40%, while among Republicans it has dropped from 35% to 17%. 

Recommended

Biden's FAA Nominee Can't Answer a Single Question About Aviation Spencer Brown

I supported the first few packages since we cannot allow Putin to get away with land grabs. Now, it should be Europe’s turn to foot the bill. It also should be noted that Putin had executed land grabs before, got away with it, and it wasn’t massively disruptive to the world order; Obama allowed him to annex Crimea in 2014. Biden’s weakness and predictability gave Moscow the confidence to invade, which is no shock given that the Obama-Biden foreign policy playbook is laughably unsurprising. It’s also why Assad gassed his own people in Syria; he knew Obama would do nothing. What’s kept Putin from his anticipated blitzkrieg-like victory is his third-rate military. In some weird way, you cannot help but think that the only reason Biden is waging this war is that a significant portion of the Democratic base hates Russia over the conspiracy theory that they tilted the 2016 election, which is a bad way to conduct foreign policy. Also, Mitch, this isn't a top priority for the GOP, and even Democrats' support is waning. 

Tags: UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's FAA Nominee Can't Answer a Single Question About Aviation Spencer Brown
LGBTQ-Activist Dem Mayor, Who Was 'Mentored' by Buttigieg, Arrested for Vile Charge Mia Cathell
Is This Why Joe Biden Won't Visit East Palestine? Matt Vespa
Has Someone Taken Over Fetterman's Office Because He Can't Do What Was Just Announced Matt Vespa
'Stick That Up Their Fact-Checker': Sen. John Kennedy Shares More Trademark Truths Spencer Brown
Ron DeSantis' CPAC Mistake Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Biden's FAA Nominee Can't Answer a Single Question About Aviation Spencer Brown