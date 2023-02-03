'Second Incident' With Chinese Spy Balloon Could Be a False Alarm

China dispatched a high-altitude spy balloon that penetrated US airspace last night. It hovered into Montana, which isn’t disconcerting except for the military installations, some of which hold nuclear ICBMs. Fighter jets were deployed to monitor the device, which civilians spotted on a commercial airliner. It is at an altitude that is above that of civilian air travel. Joe Biden reportedly wanted to shoot the balloon down, but the Pentagon advised against it, bringing up concerns about casualties caused by falling debris. This incident comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to visit China, a first for a top American diplomat in nearly ten years, but that’s been postponed.

Good morning. The spy balloon is still just chillin. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) February 3, 2023

Last night, Agence France-Presse reported Canada's warning of a potential “second incident” with this spy balloon though they haven't clarified what that meant. We can guess that Canada was worried about a second balloon, but that's been refuted by US officials. Here's what AFP initially reported initially (via Barron’s/AFP):

Canada said Thursday it was working with the United States to track a high-altitude surveillance balloon, and it was monitoring a "potential second incident." "A high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected and its movements are being actively tracked," Canada's defense department said in a statement. "Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident." "Canada's intelligence agencies are working with American partners and continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard Canada's sensitive information from foreign intelligence threats."

#BREAKING Canada says 'potential second incident' linked to surveillance balloon pic.twitter.com/88mbclKbU3 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 3, 2023

The Pentagon says it is tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States, reviving tensions between the two countries just days ahead of a rare visit to Beijing by the top US diplomathttps://t.co/9OE9wHPGkW pic.twitter.com/t8KiOkqneZ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 3, 2023

#UPDATE China voiced regret on Friday for an "unintended" breach of US airspace by what it said was an unmanned "civilian airship", after the Pentagon said it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon ▶️ https://t.co/BoT4khv91S pic.twitter.com/W1kzgll473 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 3, 2023

The rest of the thread bears what we’ve covered at Townhall, including China admitting that they launched a balloon, regret that it entered US airspace, Beijing calling on those not to overhype this incident, and Blinken putting his China trip on hold. The spy balloon appears to have been launched from Central China and traveled over the pole, across Canada, and into the United States.

#DOD says high altitude balloon over Montana yesterday was a spy balloon from #China. I did a quick run of the #NOAA HYSPLIT model to trace backwards the path of an object. Using 14K meters over Montana yesterday I get the following - Yup Central China!https://t.co/FHiG79f4th pic.twitter.com/DeZLjjkPei — Dan Satterfield (@wildweatherdan) February 2, 2023

So, there is no second balloon but we still don't know whatever a "second incident" might have entailed. Meanwhile, the one being tracked is still floating around US airspace with impunity. What's next?

Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon will be floating inside the U.S. for another ‘few days’ — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) February 3, 2023