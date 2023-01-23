The Case for Another Term for Win-Free Ronna McDaniel
Tipsheet

Texas Governor Took a Brutal Shot at the Dallas Cowboys Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 23, 2023 6:25 AM

The Dallas Cowboys season is over. And praise Jesus because if there’s one thing I couldn't stand more of, other than the Philadelphia Eagles stomping on my New York Giants this weekend, it would have been the endless ‘we dem boyz’ posts on social media. The Cowboys haven’t been to an NFC championship game in 27 years. America’s team is now 0-7 in divisional games, as their latest defeat sealed the San Francisco 49ers, who arguably have the best defense in football. With their 19-12 victory, the Niners are Philly-bound to face off against the Eagles in what should be a grueling duel next Sunday.

Yet, one of the emerging narratives for the Cowboys in the playoffs was the struggles of kicker Brett Maher who missed not one, not two, not three, but four extra point attempts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the wild card round. Dallas boat raced Tampa 31-14, but those four missed extra points were inexcusable. Also, pour one out for anyone who bet the over, which was 45.5. There were some hilarious posts of people who thought Maher missed on purpose to prevent hitting the over. An extra point attempt was blocked in the divisional game against the Niners, though a replay showed it was bound to sail wide again. 

To make matters worse, even politicians began commenting on Maher’s case of the yips, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a paraplegic, tweeting, “I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker.” Maher got bodied by everyone, but ultimately it wasn’t his missed extra points that cost Dallas the game; he did manage to kick a couple of field goals. It was head coach Mike McCarthy’s abysmal clock management and play calling. The last play of the game was epic—ly bad. 


Honorable mention: Let’s rewind to 2007 when the New York Giants beat the No. 1 seeded 13-3 Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round.

 

 

