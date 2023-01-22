The Backlash Is Going to Be Amazing
The Biden, McCarthy Debt Ceiling Negotiations Have Begun
DOJ Search Turns Up Even More Classified Documents in Biden's House
What the Hell Did Kamala Harris Just Say?
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain Looks for an Exit Amid Biden's...
The Problem With “Historic”
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 149: The Foundational Verse of Christian Faith
Hydrocarbon Fuels? We don’t need no Stinking Hydrocarbon Fuels!
Two Democrats Join Republicans In Investigation Against Biden
No End In Sight: Southern Border Exceeds Over 250,000 Encounters
The NYT Reveals How the WH Thought They Could Cover Up Biden Docs...
Illinois Gets Major Win In Fight For American’s 2A
Elon Musk Felt Like He Was ‘Dying’ Following Covid Jab
While Thousands Marched for Life, Here's How the White House Responded
Tipsheet

Did You Catch What Was Wrong With Biden's Remarks About Police

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 22, 2023 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As if plunging the nation into an economic recession with high inflation wasn’t bad enough, Joe Biden has decided to become the high chancellor of law enforcement with a new policy aimed at not making criminals feel bad: make it easier for them to kill cops. The man is a notorious liar, so when he said that cops just killed people all the time—you know he’s full of it.

Martin Luther King. Jr week has produced some cringeworthy remarks from Biden when it comes to policing, notably how we need to retrain cops on the use of deadly force, transitioning away from “shoot to kill” to “shoot to stop”—whatever that means. That’s not going to happen. Also, it puts the lives of everyone in danger. There’s a reason why police aim center mass when they do need to draw their service weapons: it’s the largest part of the body. Aiming for the leg or the arms can lead to collateral damage. Innocent bystanders would be put in danger if police targeted some of the narrowest parts of the human body, especially if there’s running and all sorts of movement, which reduce accuracy immensely. 

Most in media have never experienced a police simulator—and they should. It gives you some of the dangerous situations police put themselves in and harrowing situations where you could be forced to shoot a young child aiming a gun at you. Bodycam footage from past officer-involved shootings shows that what started as a peaceful situation devolves into bedlam. Some of the most cooperative people sometimes turn on a dime and can pull a gun. The average person armed with a knife, or any object, can cover 21 feet in roughly 1.5 seconds. That's not a lot of wiggle room regarding reaction time.  

 

The same people who have screwed around with cash bail and unleashed a deluge of violent crime want to be the ones who retrain cops on how to get themselves killed in the line of duty. Keep them away, and especially keep dementia man away from those conversations.

Last Note:


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What We Found. Mia Cathell
What the Hell Did Kamala Harris Just Say? Matt Vespa
DOJ Search Turns Up Even More Classified Documents in Biden's House Spencer Brown
While Thousands Marched for Life, Here's How the White House Responded Rebecca Downs
Part 4: What's Jail Like for Two Accused Child Rapists? Mia Cathell
Part 2: Just How Big Was the Operation Led by the LGBTQ Couple Who Abused Their Adopted Sons? Mia Cathell
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What We Found. Mia Cathell